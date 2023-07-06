Fox Sports 1's Joy Taylor addressed the blame Josh Allen directed to the media for putting more flame into the Stefon Diggs drama.

The sister of Pro Football Hall of Fame Jason Taylor said in a recent episode of FS1's Speak:

"I don't really defend the media a lot. But when people start blaming the media, for the media reacting to something that we were told, my drama antenna is going to be up... Y'all told us there was a problem."

"Sean McDermott was asked by the media, Sean has grown. It wasn't his first time at a press conference, there was no reason for him to be caught off guard by the question. And he chose to answer it this way."

For proper context, Josh Allen recently appeared in the Barstool Sports podcast Bussin' With The Boys.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback addressed the situation with Stefon Diggs by sharing with hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan:

"And (the) media blew it up. They're still talking about it, like, let it go, let it go. There's no reason to continue talking about it. He's on the field with us the next day, you know... It was not a big deal."

One of Diggs' contentions before returning to the Bills' mandatory minicamp was the Bills' collapse during last year's playoffs. They lost to the Cincinnati Bengals at home during the Divisional Round despite having a stacked roster on both sides.

In the same appearance on Bussin' With the Boys, Josh Allen claimed that they were drained emotionally, physically, and mentally towards the end of the season. Damar Hamlin's near-death experience might have affected their competitive will.

This downfall had ESPN analyst Freddie Coleman challenging Allen to prove doubters wrong. He pointed out that the former Wyoming standout wasn't dealing with the pressure well even before the Hamlin incident, as proven by his 14 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Taylor added to his rebuttal to Josh Allen:

"Why is that our fault that the media is making too big of a deal about it? You told us to make a big deal about it. He could have said it ain't nothing. Don't worry about it."

"It's internal. It's not what you guys think; carry on. He could have said that. He didn't. So, walk on up to the boss man's office and tell him to stop telling us to be worried."

Joy Taylor senses more conflict between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

The Fox Sports 1 host did not stop at defending her industry and those working in the same profession.

She also pointed out that there's more to the conflict, even if the Bills want to sweep it under the rug.

"But there's a lot of smoke here. And you keep telling me there's no fire? Where's the smoke coming from? What's this thing that we see coming up? If there's no fire here, something's got to be cooking."

"So, whether it means they're not going to go to the Super Bowl, or they're going to have friction all season long? I don't know."

Stefon Diggs was at the team's facility for the first two days of the mandatory minicamp. However, he left before the practices started. He eventually participated, to the delight of Bills fans.

However, Diggs did show his frustration with Josh Allen on the sidelines during the Divisional playoff game versus the Bengals.

JayOnSC @JayOnSC Stefon Diggs appeared upset with Josh Allen on the sideline. Stefon Diggs appeared upset with Josh Allen on the sideline. 👀 https://t.co/R4CkPbD0j1

Taylor closed her argument:

"And honestly, I don't really care. It's the offseason. These things can get resolved overnight. But the whole campaign that we're making a bigger deal of it than we are, we're making the deal you told us to make out of it."

