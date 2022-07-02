"I think it's kind of sad" - NFL analyst laments Adrian Peterson-Le’Veon Bell fight

Former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are the two most recent celebrities to be participating in a boxing match against each other.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell @MikeCoppinger Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. https://t.co/8NuDo6KF1y

The two are set to box against each other on July 30th in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will be on the undercard of an event promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom.

Celebrity fights between former athletes are becoming more and more common these days. While some people are fans of these interesting and different boxing matches, not everyone supports it.

Analyst Ross Tucker isn't one of those supporters. Tucker recently spoke about the upcoming fight between the two running backs on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast and thinks it's sad.

Tucker said:

"This is evidently how you make the most money on YouTube now. I don't know man. I mean, good for them, I guess. So. I got two different thoughts. Brian. My one thought my first thought was that, I'll be honest, that it was sad."

Tucker added that they are grown men and decide what to do with their lives and respects that they will make money from it.

Tucker added:

"The flip side is they're grown men. It's their decision. I'm sure they're getting paid a pretty penny to do it. It's obviously worth it to them to do it. So more power to them good for them I guess but you wouldn't catch me in that ring. There's no amount of money with the helmets I have that I would go in a ring."

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell had stellar careers as running backs

Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings

Both Peterson and Bell have had impressive NFL careers.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Adrian Peterson now has 110 career rushing TDs..



Top 5 players in career rushing TDs



Emmitt Smith - 164

LaDainian Tomlinson - 145

Marcus Allen - 123

Walter Payton - 110

Adrian Peterson - 110 Adrian Peterson now has 110 career rushing TDs..Top 5 players in career rushing TDsEmmitt Smith - 164LaDainian Tomlinson - 145Marcus Allen - 123Walter Payton - 110Adrian Peterson - 110

Peterson had 14,918 rushing yards and 120 rushing touchdowns, he also won MVP in 2012. As well as a seven-time Pro Bowler, and was selected to seven All-Pro teams. He will be selected to Canton, Ohio one day into the Hall of Fame.

Bell had 6,554 career rushing yards, 51 total touchdowns, making three Pro-Bowls and four All-Pro teams. Bell will also be a future Hall of Famer for his incredible career.

Both running backs unfortunately were never able to win a Super Bowl during their playing time. It'll be interesting to see who wins the matchup between these two great running backs in the ring.

If you use any quotes credit Spotify, Ross Tucker Football podcast and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far