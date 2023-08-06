Quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking for another chance in the NFL. Yet, so far at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, he hasn't impressed.

The 28-year-old is currently in a quarterback competition with Kyle Trask for the starting job. As the Buccaneers look for Tom Brady's successor, the cards looked to be stacked against the former Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Mayfield threw seven interceptions in nine practices, not ideal for a veteran looking to win the starting job. As reports of this made the rounds, Colin Cowherd said that if Mayfield isn't named the starter he should retire and pursue a career as an analyst.

The outspoken Cowherd feels that it would 'save his brand' to not continue playing. The likeliness of that actually happening is low for a quarterback in his 20s.

NFL fans on Twitter however are starting to agree with Colin Cowherd. With some agreeing that perhaps the quarterback doesn't have much left in his career. Others say that he could challenge former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston's 30 interceptions in a single season.

There was some support for the quarterback though, as some fans said it was a small sample size to judge the quarterback off of. As the preseason schedule begins this week, all eyes will be on which quarterback will be named the starter.

Stank Bastard @StankBastard



Bet….”



~ Baker Mayfield “Jameis had 30 interceptions and 30 touchdowns in a single 16 game season?Bet….”~ Baker Mayfield twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

=͟͟͞Blande @JustBlande @NFL_DovKleiman @gregauman he just testing the waters

MindMatchup @MindMatchup @NFL_DovKleiman @gregauman He's just getting warmed up

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz @NFL_DovKleiman People shouldn’t be surprised. Baker has been a poor decision maker his entire NFL career.

Baker Mayfield ignoring comments on QB competition

For the first time in a decade, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quarterback competition in training camp. This season will look a lot different, not only with the quarterback under center. They also have a new offensive coordinator, Dave Canales.

Mayfield was asked recently about the pressure he feels in a fight for the starting job. He told reporters that he doesn't listen to the outside noise about his performance in training camp:

“I don’t need anyone on the outside to tell me what I can or can’t do, I know what I am capable of. Yeah, I mean, I got hurt in Cleveland. That is why my run ended there. Then last year, it was what it was in Carolina. Everything happens for a reason. I am here now, and I am ready to go."

He is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, getting a fresh start and he's ready to go. We will see if he gets the nod to start, or if his training camp struggles tip the balance in Kyle Trask's favor.