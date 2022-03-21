"Forget number one, they don't have a number two receiver" - NFL GM believes Packers have worst WR core in NFL

The Green Bay Packers' 2022 season became more challenging after trading Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams. The Packers' top wide receivers are Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. Neither player is a legitimate number one or two option, something Colin Cowherd dived into on his podcast.

In the most recent episode of the Colin Cowherd podcast, the analyst talked about the ramifications for Green Bay being without Adams. Cowherd revealed a general manager told him the team doesn't have a legitimate top two option on its roster. Cowherd said:

“I talked to a general manager over the weekend. He said’ forget a number one receiver.’ He said ‘the Packers don't have a number two receiver.’ He goes ‘I’m not sure they have a number three receiver.’And how many years can they get out of Mercedes Lewis? Green Bay right now doesn't have the weapons. I hear this. ‘Well, Aaron Rodgers is 7-0 without Davante Adams.’ Folks, it's one thing to miss Davante Adams for a week or two, or a game or two. Going into a season without Davante Adams or a number two receiver is different."

Cowherd makes a great point that missing Adams for a game or two is one thing. But being without the superstar for an entire 17-game season is something else. Cowherd makes an analogy to depict how significant the loss is, saying:

"My wife can be gone for a weekend, the house is fine. If she left for 17 weeks, the place would burn to the ground. It's much different preparing against the Packers knowing they don't have a one. Knowing you can put intense pressure on Aaron Rodgers and he doesn't have his back shoulder partner then missing him for a game. Okay, this is a whole different ballgame."

After that statement, Cowherd notes the Packers have a challenging schedule in 2022. It won't help them that the defense lacks a pass rush, as Cowherd mentions the position's importance in the NFL. Cowherd said:

"Now, remember Green Bay again is going to have a first-place schedule. You can go look at who the Packers play. The games are not in order yet. Go look at their schedule. It's again a rough one for Green Bay. I thought it was a staggering loss in a league that is increasingly about quarterbacks, their weapons, and pass rushers."

To finish his point, Cowherd said the Packers' wide receiver core was the least skilled in the NFL. He said:

"They don't have an elite pass rush, and they may now this morning, I’m not even sure this is arguable. Green Bay has the worst wide receiving core in the league this morning. I don't think it's arguable. You tell me. Who's worse? They don't have a one. They don't have a two. And as an executive told me, he goes ‘it's a bunch of three and fours and they may be all fours.’”

Green Bay Packers must address wide receiver in free agency and the draft

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Green Bay has some salary cap to work with now in their efforts to surround Rodgers with better weapons. Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. are just three names in the free-agent market that would be excellent fits in Green Bay.

Even if they sign one of the available free agents, they shouldn't be gunshy about drafting a wide receiver in the first round. The franchise hasn't taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2003. But now is the prime time to do so.

Cobb and Lazard can be fine complementary pieces to whoever they bring in. But they can't be counted on for a 17-game season as go-to options.

Rodgers just re-signed, so the last thing Green Bay can afford to do is neglect giving him a supporting cast to work with in an attempt to win his second Super Bowl.

