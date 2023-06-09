NFL insider recommends "cold-blooded" Saquon Barkley-Dalvin Cook swap amid tense contract situation

Dalvin Cook's on the way out and Saquon Barkley is well within the clutches of the New York Giants. Many would wonder why the team can have an interest in the former Vikings running back with Barkley already on the roster.

But, one NFL analyst has given their reason why there could be a snug fit. Here's how Peter Schrager's theory was put on Good Morning Football, starting with Kyle Brandt:

"Seems like a great player, right? Wouldn't you want him on your team? Peter is floating this idea that the New York Giants later say [well, he's a ] cheaper good player."

Schrager interjected, confirming that the theory was his:

"If the Giants pulled the tag from Saquon and paid Dalvin Cook seven or $8 million, I think the Giants are still a good team. That's all I'm saying."

Shaun O'Hara summed up the diabolical nature of the plan:

"Well, that's cold blooded."

Mystery of Dalvin Cook's exit leaves fans wondering

No. 4 at Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Not so long ago, Dalvin Cook was one of the top running backs in the NFL. The Vikings' ball carrier exploded once his initial injuries subsided. Over the last four years, he's earned at least 1100 yards. With stats like that, why would the team cast out the player?

Soon to be 28 years old, the running back has hit the peak of his playing days in terms of durability for the position. For most skill positions, 30 marks the end of the prime. However, this isn't the case for running backs. While he has remained productive in total yardage, his efficiency has trended downward.

In 2020, he hit five yards per carry. In 2021, he had 4.7 yards per carry. In 2022, he earned 4.4 yards per carry, leaving a troubling potential for 2023. At this point, most agree that there is still some tread on the tires, but there are no guarantees of an explosive return to form after taking six seasons of hits.

Dalvin Cook net worth: How much money did Vikings RB make with the team?

No. 4 at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

The running back played on a rookie deal from 2017 until 2020. In the deal, he earned about $1.5 million per year. From 2020 until now, he's earned about $12 million per season, per Spotrac. According to various reports, the running back is currently worth about $20 million.

