Once upon a time, Brett Favre was lauded by the NFL community. In 2023, however, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is about as vilified as any player who has spent some time in the league.
As if things weren't controversial enough, he recently made an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast "Triggered."
In a clip of the show posted by Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, Favre told people to not watch the news and also outlined whether he had an intention to run for office.
This instantly brought about reactions from NFL fans, with one of them associating him with the Minnesota Vikings instead of the Packers:
Here's how Brett Favre addressed the state of the media:
"If you're watching the news, depending on who you're watching, 99.9% of the news is left. So there's a huge agenda. And they control the narrative. The best way to to squash that is don't watch, don't listen."
Donald Trump Jr. then asked the quarterback about whether he had any interest in running for office. In the modern era, that question can't be left on the cutting room floor when interviewing any celebrity with any interest in politics. Favre's response, though, was clearcut:
"No, absolutely not."
Brett Favre's past pushes retired QB to turn off the television
At this point, Favre has plenty of incentive to turn off the television altogether.
On the news, based on his interpretation, there are only left-wing outlets spinning the tale of the times. Then, if he flips over to watch some football, odds are, he'll see Aaron Rodgers chasing after his accomplishments with the New York Jets.
If he instead decides to turn on some sports talk, he might find himself as the (negative) topic of discussion due to his welfare scandal or Rodgers' stint with the Jets.
Basically, if he watches any mix of the three, odds are high that Favre will walk out of the viewing session more stressed than when he started it.
What is Brett Favre accused of?
Favre stands accused of intentionally misspending public welfare funds to the tune of roughly $77 million. Since the news broke, the quarterback has sued several media personas including Pat McAfee.
The case was eventually dropped.
