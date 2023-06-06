Once upon a time, Brett Favre was lauded by the NFL community. In 2023, however, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is about as vilified as any player who has spent some time in the league.

As if things weren't controversial enough, he recently made an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast "Triggered."

In a clip of the show posted by Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, Favre told people to not watch the news and also outlined whether he had an intention to run for office.

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski Brett Favre was a guest on Junior’s podcast tonight. He says he tells people not to watch the news because 99.9% of it is all controlled by the Left. Brett Favre was a guest on Junior’s podcast tonight. He says he tells people not to watch the news because 99.9% of it is all controlled by the Left. https://t.co/wIDOa6MQpc

This instantly brought about reactions from NFL fans, with one of them associating him with the Minnesota Vikings instead of the Packers:

"Vikings QB"

Aaron (actual name) @madeyamad87 Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski Brett Favre was a guest on Junior’s podcast tonight. He says he tells people not to watch the news because 99.9% of it is all controlled by the Left. Brett Favre was a guest on Junior’s podcast tonight. He says he tells people not to watch the news because 99.9% of it is all controlled by the Left. https://t.co/wIDOa6MQpc Vikings QB twitter.com/ronfilipkowski… Vikings QB twitter.com/ronfilipkowski…

Here are some more reactions to Favre's comment from fans on Twitter:

Chevron 🇺🇦 @lachevron

What a relevant meeting of political minds.

One can only sit back in wonder at the possible conclusions they may draw 🙄 @RonFilipkowski Brett Favre and Junior...What a relevant meeting of political minds.One can only sit back in wonder at the possible conclusions they may draw 🙄 @RonFilipkowski Brett Favre and Junior...What a relevant meeting of political minds.One can only sit back in wonder at the possible conclusions they may draw 🙄

Jay Black @jayblackisfunny @RonFilipkowski Also, and this is key, if you watch the news, you might learn about all Brett Favre’s crimes. @RonFilipkowski Also, and this is key, if you watch the news, you might learn about all Brett Favre’s crimes.

Thomas Schaller @schaller67



But please tell me more about how all media is liberal. @RonFilipkowski We have four—four!—conservative cable nets (Fox OANN RSBN and Newsmax), plus conservative talk radio hosts 24/7 from Maine to Maui.But please tell me more about how all media is liberal. @RonFilipkowski We have four—four!—conservative cable nets (Fox OANN RSBN and Newsmax), plus conservative talk radio hosts 24/7 from Maine to Maui. But please tell me more about how all media is liberal.

Bluewave @heidilwarren @RonFilipkowski I am disappointed how far Farve has fallen. I’m embarrassed to say I used to do community events with him and his wife. @RonFilipkowski I am disappointed how far Farve has fallen. I’m embarrassed to say I used to do community events with him and his wife.

Here's how Brett Favre addressed the state of the media:

"If you're watching the news, depending on who you're watching, 99.9% of the news is left. So there's a huge agenda. And they control the narrative. The best way to to squash that is don't watch, don't listen."

Donald Trump Jr. then asked the quarterback about whether he had any interest in running for office. In the modern era, that question can't be left on the cutting room floor when interviewing any celebrity with any interest in politics. Favre's response, though, was clearcut:

"No, absolutely not."

Brett Favre's past pushes retired QB to turn off the television

Brett Favre at Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

At this point, Favre has plenty of incentive to turn off the television altogether.

On the news, based on his interpretation, there are only left-wing outlets spinning the tale of the times. Then, if he flips over to watch some football, odds are, he'll see Aaron Rodgers chasing after his accomplishments with the New York Jets.

If he instead decides to turn on some sports talk, he might find himself as the (negative) topic of discussion due to his welfare scandal or Rodgers' stint with the Jets.

Basically, if he watches any mix of the three, odds are high that Favre will walk out of the viewing session more stressed than when he started it.

What is Brett Favre accused of?

Brett Favre at BMW Charity Pro-Am - Round One

Favre stands accused of intentionally misspending public welfare funds to the tune of roughly $77 million. Since the news broke, the quarterback has sued several media personas including Pat McAfee.

The case was eventually dropped.

