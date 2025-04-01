PICS: George Kittle's wife Claire recaps 'wonderland' memories with 49ers TE from snowy France vacay

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire recently returned from their two-week-long vacation in Europe. The couple concluded it with a trip to France and Claire Kittle shared some of their best memories on her Instagram account.

On Monday, she posted pictures from their "Winterland" in France. In the first photo, Claire held a glass of beer while enjoying a disco night with her husband. It was followed by another snap of her, posing for a selfie with George.

"A Winterland Wonderland," Claire captioned on Monday.

In the third picture, Claire showed off her leopard print outfit, with beautiful snow mountains in the background. In the fourth photo, she posed with George, who wore a white bear-style jacket while attending a party in Switzerland.

The rest of the pictures highlighted different moments of the couple in Europe. The last slide was a clip from their helicopter ride in Switzerland, showing the beautiful view of the mountains.

Claire Kittle found a 'thief' during George Kittle's training session

George Kittle has started to prepare for the 2025 NFL season and was recently visited by his wife Claire during one of his practice sessions. On Monday, Claire Kittle posted a clip of the San Francisco 49ers tight end's training field on her Instagram story.

A white dog playfully ran and stole one of the cones. It was not clear if it was Claire's pet but she couldn't stop herself from adoring the dog.

"A thief in the building," Claire wrote.

Claire Kittle found a 'thief' during George Kittle's training session (image credit: clairekittle)

The American Century Championship recently announced the participation of George in its upcoming celebrity golf tournament, which will be played at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. He received a shoutout from Claire, who shared her four-word reaction to the tight end making it into the championship.

