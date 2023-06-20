Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress doesn’t see the Dallas Cowboys adding another Super Bowl title to their silverware with Dak Prescott as starting quarterback.

The 14-year NFL veteran said to Craig Carton in a recent episode of FS1’s The Carton Show:

“You put him on. He’s still Dak Prescott.”

They were discussing if Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud would eventually become better than the former Mississippi State standout.

For further context, Texans wide receiver Noah Brown said Stroud has the “potential” to surpass Prescott. Brown signed a one-year contract with Houston after playing six seasons for the Cowboys.

Carton chimed in:

“But he gets a little extra bump because ‘cause he’s on the Cowboys.”

Burress responded:

“Yes, because he’s on the Cowboys. But I believe he’s reached his ceiling as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Carton asked:

“Do you think the Dallas Cowboys can win with Dak Prescott?”

The Super Bowl XLII winner with the New York Giants replied:

“They can win. But they can’t win a championship with him.”

— @plaxicoburress "Dak Prescott has reached his ceiling as a QB with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won't win a championship with him." "Dak Prescott has reached his ceiling as a QB with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won't win a championship with him."— @plaxicoburress https://t.co/KfK6blvv0d

Dak Prescott had a down year in 2022, finishing the regular season with 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, he missed five games due to a thumb injury and threw a career-high 15 interceptions.

Unfortunately, Prescott and the Cowboys crumbled yet again during the big games. The Dallas offense scored only one touchdown in their 19-12 Divisional Round defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott threw for 206 yards and two interceptions.

Prescott was putting up MVP-esque numbers two years earlier until an ankle injury ended his season after five games. He has two Pro Bowl selections in seven seasons with the Cowboys. Prescott also has two 4,000-yard passing seasons and had a career-high 37 touchdowns in 2021.

A make-or-break season for Dak Prescott

Prescott’s four-year, $160 million contract extension has held the Dallas Cowboys as hostages. In the upcoming season, he has a $26.8 million cap hit. Cutting him won’t be good because the Cowboys will absorb $89 million in dead money.

His contract has a potential out after the 2023 season, making his performance in their upcoming campaign highly important.

Putting up stellar numbers and leading the Cowboys to greater heights should earn Dak Prescott another contract extension. Otherwise, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones might consider another quarterback at the helm.

Prescott will get help from running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys also traded for Brandin Cooks to bolster their receiving corps. Conversely, Dallas has one of the best defensive units in the league with Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs.

Meanwhile, media personalities have mixed opinions on how Prescott will fare in 2023. FS1’s Emmanuel Acho said the Cowboys’ play-caller would have the best year of his career.

In contrast, Stephen A. Smith cannot wait for Dallas’ collapse. LeSean McCoy also thinks the Cowboys won’t win a Super Bowl with Prescott.

If Prescott can’t lead the Cowboys to at least the NFC Championship game, the end is near for his tenure with the NFL’s most valuable franchise.

