Russell Wilson delivers one-word verdict on Denver Nuggets’ colossal win over LeBron James’ Lakers

By Colin D'Cunha
Modified May 19, 2023 15:31 GMT
The Denver Nuggets locked horns with the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 18 and it appears Russell Wilson was locked into the game.

The Nuggets eventually racked up a 2-0 lead over the humbled Lakers and the Denver Broncos quarterback didn't bite his tongue after the end of the game.

Murray went CRAZY!!! @Nuggets
"Murray went CRAZY!!!" Russell Wilson tweeted in the aftermath of the Nuggets' win.

This was the second straight game the Nuggets played at home since they racked up a win in the first game of the series. Denver will now head to the City of Angels for Game 3 and we know which flag Russell Wilson will be flying for the showdown.

Wilson was in attendance for Game 1 of the series and witnessed first-hand the Nuggets' dominance of LeBron James' Lakers as Denver wrapped up a 132-126 win.

The Denver Nuggets are clearly doing well in the playoffs. The Broncos, much less so.

Denver Broncos 2023-2024 schedule: How tough is Russell Wilson's road to the playoffs?

It's difficult to be supremely optimistic about the Broncos heading into the 2023 NFL season.

A revamped coaching staff with a new head coach to take the reins should provide some new-head-coach bounce in Denver, but the Broncos' schedule is far from the rosiest.

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channels
1Sep 10Las Vegas Raiders4:25 p.m ETCBS
2Sep 17Washington Commanders4:25 p.m ETCBS
3Sep 24Miami Dolphins1:00 p.m ETCBS
4Oct 1Chicago Bears1:00 p.m ETCBS
5Oct 8New York Jets4:25 p.m ETCBS
6Oct 12Kansas City Chiefs8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
7Oct 22Green Bay Packers4:25 p.m ETCBS
8Oct 29Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m ETCBS
9-BYE--
10Nov 13Buffalo Bills8:15 p.m ETESPN
11Nov 19Minnesota Vikings8:20 p.m ETNBC
12Nov 26Cleveland Browns4:05 p.m ETFOX
13Dec 3Houston Texans4:05 p.m ETCBS
14Dec 10Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m ETCBS
15Dec 16/17Detroit LionsTBD
16Dec 24New England Patriots8:15 p.m ETNFL Network
17Dec 31Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m ETCBS
18Jan 6/2007Las Vegas RaidersTBD

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be lucky to get to seven wins in Sean Payton's first year in charge.

Opening the season at Mile High against the Raiders should provide some early momentum, provided Payton has his house in order, while the Commanders could also prove to be food for Denver.

Bring it on, 2023.📰 » bit.ly/3NXNqkx https://t.co/Kl00RTVWKg

The run of games where they face the Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs (twice), Bills and Vikings is where Russell Wilson will have to get down to business.

The Broncos finished bottom of the AFC West in 2022 (below the Raiders!) with Nathaniel Hackett and the franchise going their separate ways. Hackett, of course, landed on his feet, landing on the Jets' coaching staff where he'll work with Aaron Rodgers this year.

When it comes to Russell Wilson, however, the former Seahawks star will have to prove his worth to the Broncos all over again despite Payton making it clear that the QB is firmly in his plans.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha
