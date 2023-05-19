The Denver Nuggets locked horns with the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 18 and it appears Russell Wilson was locked into the game.

The Nuggets eventually racked up a 2-0 lead over the humbled Lakers and the Denver Broncos quarterback didn't bite his tongue after the end of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Murray went CRAZY!!!" Russell Wilson tweeted in the aftermath of the Nuggets' win.

This was the second straight game the Nuggets played at home since they racked up a win in the first game of the series. Denver will now head to the City of Angels for Game 3 and we know which flag Russell Wilson will be flying for the showdown.

Wilson was in attendance for Game 1 of the series and witnessed first-hand the Nuggets' dominance of LeBron James' Lakers as Denver wrapped up a 132-126 win.

The Denver Nuggets are clearly doing well in the playoffs. The Broncos, much less so.

Denver Broncos 2023-2024 schedule: How tough is Russell Wilson's road to the playoffs?

It's difficult to be supremely optimistic about the Broncos heading into the 2023 NFL season.

A revamped coaching staff with a new head coach to take the reins should provide some new-head-coach bounce in Denver, but the Broncos' schedule is far from the rosiest.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 10 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 2 Sep 17 Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m ET CBS 3 Sep 24 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m ET CBS 4 Oct 1 Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m ET CBS 5 Oct 8 New York Jets 4:25 p.m ET CBS 6 Oct 12 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 7 Oct 22 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 8 Oct 29 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m ET CBS 9 - BYE - - 10 Nov 13 Buffalo Bills 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 11 Nov 19 Minnesota Vikings 8:20 p.m ET NBC 12 Nov 26 Cleveland Browns 4:05 p.m ET FOX 13 Dec 3 Houston Texans 4:05 p.m ET CBS 14 Dec 10 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 15 Dec 16/17 Detroit Lions TBD 16 Dec 24 New England Patriots 8:15 p.m ET NFL Network 17 Dec 31 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m ET CBS 18 Jan 6/2007 Las Vegas Raiders TBD

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be lucky to get to seven wins in Sean Payton's first year in charge.

Opening the season at Mile High against the Raiders should provide some early momentum, provided Payton has his house in order, while the Commanders could also prove to be food for Denver.

The run of games where they face the Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs (twice), Bills and Vikings is where Russell Wilson will have to get down to business.

The Broncos finished bottom of the AFC West in 2022 (below the Raiders!) with Nathaniel Hackett and the franchise going their separate ways. Hackett, of course, landed on his feet, landing on the Jets' coaching staff where he'll work with Aaron Rodgers this year.

When it comes to Russell Wilson, however, the former Seahawks star will have to prove his worth to the Broncos all over again despite Payton making it clear that the QB is firmly in his plans.

Poll : 0 votes