Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman has an incredible Tom Brady story 

Superstar cornerback Richard Sherman has played with three quarterbacks in his time in the NFL, but Brady might be the best. The 33-year-old started with Russell Wilson in Seattle, where he spent eight years before moving to the San Francisco 49ers.

It was there where he played with Jimmy Garoppolo for three seasons before making the move to Tampa with Tom Brady. So far this season, Sherman has played four games and started three with just one interception and was on injured reserve after suffering a calf strain but played his first snaps since Week 6 against the Bills.

Sherman tells story about Brady's work ethic

Richard Sherman and Tom Bray this season playing for the Buccaneers

Sherman spoke to the media on Thursday in the lead-up to the Buccaneers divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints and was asked what makes Brady different from other players he has played with over him time in the NFL.

"You know, no matter how early or how late you come in, he's gonna be there. And I think that goes you know, every day it's something different, you know, whether it's being with the coordinator, him being alone or going to the offensive line or you know he takes the time to make sure not only is he prepared and making sure he's on his assignment, he literally goes group by group and makes sure everybody's on the same page."

Sherman went on to say that Brady is not only worried about the quarterback room, but also about every aspect of the offense, from running backs to the offensive line. While adding that it is that level of detail that is what makes Brady so good at what he does, going on to say:

"And I think that kind of attention to detail is rare, You know, I mean you got guys who may meet extra as a whole offense but I don't think you can have a quarterback that literally individually meets with each groups."

Tom Brady threw his 700th touchdown to Breshad Perriman this past Sunday, and it was no surprise to hear Richard Sherman say that the aforementioned pair had worked on developing a good on-field chemistry weeks before that pass was thrown.

"Like him and Perriman, just last week and the week before, you know, were working on their timing after practice, almost every day. I think those are some of the details that that have made him who he is."

Having been in the league for over 20 years, it is clear that Brady is an incredible worker and is dedicated to his craft. it is why he has been so successful in his time playing in the NFL.

For the 44 year-old Brady and the Buccaneers, they face the Saints on Sunday night as they ramp up their preparations for a deep playoff run as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown from last season.

