Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last year as a dual threat on both offense and defense. While his talent is recognized, his comments regarding fellow two-way star, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, have gained some reaction in the last few days.

Travis Hunter's belief that it is more difficult to be a two-way player in the NFL compared to the MLB has gotten some pushback from Jason and Travis Kelce. They spoke about Hunter's comments on this week's episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

It was then that the Kelce's agreed that swinging a baseball is one of the hardest things to accomplish in sports. They said that they believe being a two-way player in the MLB is must more difficult than playing both offense and defense in the NFL. Travis Kelce even said that it was a bold statement to say that the NFL is harder than the MLB.

(35:33) Jason Kelce: Travis did say—Travis Hunter, that is—that playing both ways is harder than what Shohei Ohtani does. Bold statement.

Travis: Very bold statement. There's no way we could possibly f—.

Jason: Well, we know that physically, playing both ways in football is much harder. Yeah, we know that.

Jason and Travis: We do know that. Hitting a baseball is probably the hardest, hardest thing in professional sports.

Jason Kelce then added that Shohei Ohtani has already accomplished the feat of playing both positions at the highest level.

Jason: I don't know what's more impressive. I mean, first of all, I guess Shohei is more impressive because he's actually doing it. He's actually doing it.

Travis: He's not actually doing it, but he's also proven that he can be literally the best at both. Sure, like, he was one of the top pitchers in the league. It’s remarkable, actually, when you really think about it. On top of that, he was hitting home runs and stealing bases. Yeah, every year of his career.

Jason: I mean, listen, playing both ways would be remarkable.

Travis: Good luck, Travis.

Jason: I can't wait to watch it happen—if it does. I mean, it would be electric. I can't wait to watch and see if it does happen.

Travis: It will definitely happen. He’s too good on both sides of the ball. He’s proven it. He’s already proven it. That’s—that’s the beauty of playing.

Jason: Is he better on offense or defense?

Travis: I haven’t seen enough of it.

Jason: What kind of receiver is he? Is he an outside receiver? Is he a guy that can play in the slot?

Travis: F—ing all around, just whatever. You can put him anywhere on the football field. You can give him the reverses. You can do anything with him on the football field.

Jason: He didn't run, right? So we don't have the time from the combine.

Travis: No. But when you watch him run, you're like, yeah. Yeah, he’s got it. Yeah. No, yeah.

Jason: I don’t need a stopwatch on him.

Travis: We should probably throw him the ball.

As of right now, Travis Hunter intends on playing both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. This essentially requires him to play nearly every down every week. Whether that is sustainable remains to be seen.

Travis Hunter said the NFL is tougher on the body than the MLB in Shohei Ohtani comparison

Travis Hunter spoke to reporters during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was asked which was harder, playing cornerback and wide receiver on football or pitching and hitting in the MLB as Shohei Ohtani does.

The former Colorado Buffaloes standout said that he believes he has a harder job as the NFL is tougher on the body.

"Probably me, what I do in football, because it's a lot on your body. You know, Ohtani, he's a great player but you got to do a lot in football."-Hunter told reporters

Expand Tweet

Travis Hunter is the Heisman Trophy winner and is expected to be an early first-round draft selection. Ohtani is a two-time MLB MVP and did the first ever 50-50—50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

The debate will continue as to who has the tougher job, but both are certainly two of the most talented professional athletes in sports.

