“Conspiracy to blackmail and kill Haskins?” – Stunning twist in ex-Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ death has NFL fans in disbelief

Dwayne Haskins was killed on April 9, 2022, while running on the highway. A year later, his attorney filed a lawsuit demanding a reexamination of the incident. Specifically, the suit alleges that enough illumination was present for the driver to have seen the quarterback before hitting him. It also alleges that the driver may have been under the influence.
It also claims that the quarterback may have been "targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy." The possibility has sent NFL fans into a frenzy. Here's a look at what was said:
Dwayne Haskins' explosive college career
In 2017, the quarterback saw his first snaps in college with Ohio State. He saw action in eight games, but in his limited production, he showed promise, throwing four touchdowns and one interception as a freshman. In 2018, the quarterback found a gear unlike most college quarterbacks in the past several decades.
He threw for 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in just 14 games. While many quarterbacks need at least a third year and often four to get an NFL-quality resume, Haskins got what he needed in two seasons. If one only counts the years that he was the true starter, it took one season for the quarterback to leap from high school to the NFL.
Not only did he reach the big leagues, his resume catapulted him to the first round to be selected by the Washington Redskins (now known as the Washington Commanders). However, heading into his rookie season, his franchise was in the midst of some truly dire times.
In the decade before his arrival, the team had posted just three winning records in 10 years, hadn't won a playoff game, and had won their division just twice. On top of it all, owner Dan Snyder was facing heat over the team's name in a way that could not be ignored.
2019 was the last year the franchise was known as the Washington Redskins before they underwent a change to become the Washington Football Team and then the Washington Commanders. Not many, if any, could have saved a franchise that was perennially near the bottom of the league.
Then-head coach Jay Gruden was facing pressure to get something done quickly and in retrospect, was on the verge of getting fired going into the season after two straight losing seasons. While Haskins didn't immediately pop, it cost Gruden his job and the chain reaction ultimately stacked the deck against him.
