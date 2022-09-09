"Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude." - Vikings coach cannot get enough of Jalen Reagor's physique 

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Jalen Reagor went off the board as the fourth wide receiver in a highly touted wide receiver class. Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb went before him, but it was the pick directly after Reagor that turned out to frustrate Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Justin Jefferson was picked 22nd, one pick after the Eagles selected Reagor, and has gone on to become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

It was a bit of a surprise to see Jefferson go after the TCU product and there's no telling what the league would look like had the Eagles simply drafted Jefferson.

Now, two years following that selection, he finds himself on a new team. Ironically enough, he was recently traded from the Eagles to the Minnesota Vikings. Reagor, the Vikings and the Eagles were forever linked in that draft and now they're linked even further.

Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels is really pleased with his team's addition. He lauded the wide receiver's physique.

Daniels had this to say about the former first-round NFL draft pick:

"He's a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude."

Two years later, the Vikings have both wide receivers that the Eagles could have taken and the Eagles look even worse for their pick.

Where is Jalen Reagor on the Vikings' depth chart?

The former TCU wideout struggled to make a big impact in Philadelphia, especially comparing himself to Jefferson and others in his draft class.

After just two seasons and less than 700 receiving yards, he's on a new team. He was traded for a seventh- and fourth-round pick.

The Vikings are known for having elite wide receivers. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen used to terrorize opposing defenses together. When Diggs left for Buffalo, the Vikings replaced him with Jefferson.

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

The Vikings' first three wide receivers are Jefferson, Thielen and K.J. Osborn. Behind them is where Reagor fits in and that essentially makes him the fourth wide receiver.

Any play that requires more than three wide receivers on the field will likely see him on the field. With less pressure on him, it will be interesting to see if he can live up to the promise that a first-round selection warrants.

