"This guy won't miss a beat" - Al Michaels claims Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage rift rumors won't affect QB in the slightest

There's good reason to believe that Tom Brady and longtime wife Gisele Bundchen might be heading towards a divorce. The quarterback's decision to unretire and play for at least one more season has reportedly not sat well with Bundchen and things are going downhill pretty quickly.

That alone should be cause for concern for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is 45 and missed a chunk of training camp. Every little distraction can play a role, and a potential divorce is far more than just a "little" distraction.

However, NFL analyst Al Michaels doesn't foresee any issues for the legendary quarterback.

On the SI Media podcast, Michaels revealed that he's not at all concerned:

"Oh, I'm with you. 100%. I mean, seriously, this guy won't miss a beat. He's gonna be what he was, whether he spent those 11 days in camp, or didn't."

Everyone is wondering what caused Brady to miss training camp, but Michaels doesn't think it matters at all:

"You know, in today's world, everybody wants to know, you know, where was he? What was happening? You know, or is he fighting with Gisele, Masked Singer? I mean, it's like crazy stuff. And then the rumors begin to float and fly around and and who knows what happened. Tom will, Tom will be what Tom would have been with those 11 days or not."

According to Michaels, Brady is still at the top of his game and nothing can affect him:

"And Tom is, I mean, they're talking about McVay as a unicorn. And what do you say about Tom? How do you do that? At that age? How do you do that? And I mean, the fact I thought I had done his last game ever the Tampa Bay [vs.] Rams game, where he leads them back from what a 27 to three deficit, and then the Rams pull it out at the end, but he's back."

The Buccaneers will see just how much absence and off-the-field issues are bothering their quarterback on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Is this Tom Brady's final season?

Al Michaels doesn't seem to believe that anything happening off the field will force the future Hall of Famer to have a poor season. However,there are plenty of off-the-field issues which likely means Brady is finished after this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

A potential divorce is enough to make most athletes walk away from their sport, and it's probably easier to do so after 23 seasons.

