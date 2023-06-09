Madden 24's trailer recently got released and Kirk Cousins was at the worse end of it. In the trailer, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback was seen throwing a pick-six while getting rocked to the ground by the blocker.

He was also seen being taunted by Micah Parsons, and fans on social media hilariously trolled the veteran quarterback for it. Recently, TikToker who goes by the name of I AM HEEM reviewed the Madden 24 trailer, and he condemned EA for making Cousins look bad in the trailer.

#SKOL Why tf they do Kirk like this in the Madden 24 trailer Why tf they do Kirk like this in the Madden 24 trailer 😭#SKOL https://t.co/QzlhCuUW0P

Here's what he said:

“Why ya'll doing Kirk so wrong? This man only got two clips in the trailer, one throwing the pick and then the other getting his sh*t punched.”

Josh Allen is the cover star of Madden 24, and the trailer had some great visuals. Patrick Mahomes was seen throwing while diving in the air, which is a unique aspect that has caught the interest of many fans.

Kirk Cousin would have hoped to be in better situations in the trailer, but unfortunately, EA had other ideas.

Minnesota Vikings still have trust in Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North but were eliminated in the Wildcard Round by the New York Giants. That was a disappointing end to a fantastic season for the team, and it left them with some significant questions for the off-season.

They've already released Dalvin Cook, and there was talk about the Vikings drafting Hendon Hooker to prepare for life after Kirk Cousins. The franchise, on the other hand, did not do so, and they are committed to Cousins as their quarterback.

The 34-year-old quarterback will be a free agent after the upcoming season, and his performance next season will dictate his future in Minnesota. Last season, Cousins had a passer rating of 92.5 with 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 17 games.

Justin Jefferson enjoys playing with Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings also drafted Jordan Addison to support the quarterback. It will be interesting to see how the season pans out for the defending NFC North champions.

