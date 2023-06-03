Create

TikToker slammed for pointing out Josh Allen’s absence from Hailee Steinfeld’s 'Spider-Man' premiere

By Colin D'Cunha
Modified Jun 03, 2023 15:49 GMT
Josh Allen being spotted with Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld supercharged rumor-mongering for the week. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was pictured at a sushi bar with the actress mere days after being spotted with her once before in New York City.

Allen, 27, had his arm draped around the actress, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Naturally, the news spread like wildfire, especially with the recent rumors of the two-time Pro Bowler breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

📸 | Hailee Steinfeld, Greer Gustavon and Josh Allen in New York City https://t.co/WHNoXKUyot

It didn't take too long for rumors about the two to hit TikTok, with several people commenting on a potential relationship between the two.

One TikToker, however, appears to have taken it too far.

Bills fans trash TikToker's incessant Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld commentary

While Josh Allen was earlier spotted at OTAs, one TikTok account pointed out that the QB was missing from Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere.

Bills fans trashed the account in question, asking whether Allen should have instead skipped OTAs and attended the premiere.

Bills fans didn&#039;t hold back one bit
Bills fans didn't hold back one bit

While neither Hailee Steinfeld nor Josh Allen has publicly commented on their rumored relationship, the fact that the pair were spotted twice in a week in New York has Bills fans drawing the same conclusion.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen last night https://t.co/1q0SP783tw

Allen briefly switched to playing cornerback during last week's OTAs. Innocuous enough as it was, NFL fans forced Hailee Steinfeld into the QB's hilarious fail, blaming her for the switch in position.

Getting those CB reps in. 😎@JoshAllenQB | #BillsMafia https://t.co/6iBydaZCZE

Bills 2023 season: Gauging expectations for Josh Allen and Co

The Bills were handed a tough matchup to open the season with a trip to the New York Jets on the cards.

Buffalo will go head-to-head with the Jets in what will be Aaron Rodgers' first game in his new uniform.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

TV Channel

1

Sept. 11

New York Jets

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

2

Sept. 17

Las Vegas Raiders

1 p.m.

CBS

3

Sept. 24

Washington Commanders

1 p.m.

CBS

4

Oct. 1

Miami Dolphins

1 p.m.

CBS

5

Oct. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars

9:30 a.m.

NFL Network

6

Oct. 15

New York Giants

8:20 p.m.

NBC

7

Oct. 22

New England Patriots

1 p.m.

CBS

8

Oct. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 p.m.

Amazon

9

Nov. 5

Cincinnati Bengals

8:20 p.m.

NBC

10

Nov. 13

Denver Broncos

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

11

Nov. 19

New York Jets

4:25 p.m.

CBS

12

Nov. 26

Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 p.m.

CBS

13

BYE

14

Dec. 10

Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 p.m.

CBS

15

Dec. 17

Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m.

Fox

16

Dec. 23

Los Angeles Chargers

8 p.m.

Peacock

17

Dec. 31

New England Patriots

1 p.m.

CBS

18

Jan. 6-7

Miami Dolphins

TBD

TBD

The schedule does get a little easier for the Bills to begin with. They'll face the in-flux Raiders in Week 2 and the rebuilding Commanders the week after.

While the 2023 schedule is sort of a mixed bag for them, Buffalo did have a strong draft to reload for the year.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kincaid heading to Buffalo was seen as a coup for Josh Allen's offense.

The Bills did little business otherwise. Retaining Jordan Poyer was probably their biggest move of the offseason. Considering the division just got a little tougher, it'll be interesting to see if Allen and Co can deliver a trip to the Super Bowl this year

