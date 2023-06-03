Josh Allen being spotted with Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld supercharged rumor-mongering for the week. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was pictured at a sushi bar with the actress mere days after being spotted with her once before in New York City.

Allen, 27, had his arm draped around the actress, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Naturally, the news spread like wildfire, especially with the recent rumors of the two-time Pro Bowler breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hailee Steinfeld Source @SteinfeldSource 📸 | Hailee Steinfeld, Greer Gustavon and Josh Allen in New York City 📸 | Hailee Steinfeld, Greer Gustavon and Josh Allen in New York City https://t.co/WHNoXKUyot

It didn't take too long for rumors about the two to hit TikTok, with several people commenting on a potential relationship between the two.

One TikToker, however, appears to have taken it too far.

Bills fans trash TikToker's incessant Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld commentary

While Josh Allen was earlier spotted at OTAs, one TikTok account pointed out that the QB was missing from Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere.

Bills fans trashed the account in question, asking whether Allen should have instead skipped OTAs and attended the premiere.

Bills fans flame TikToker's Josh Allen take

Bills fans didn't hold back one bit

While neither Hailee Steinfeld nor Josh Allen has publicly commented on their rumored relationship, the fact that the pair were spotted twice in a week in New York has Bills fans drawing the same conclusion.

Allen briefly switched to playing cornerback during last week's OTAs. Innocuous enough as it was, NFL fans forced Hailee Steinfeld into the QB's hilarious fail, blaming her for the switch in position.

Bills 2023 season: Gauging expectations for Josh Allen and Co

The Bills were handed a tough matchup to open the season with a trip to the New York Jets on the cards.

Buffalo will go head-to-head with the Jets in what will be Aaron Rodgers' first game in his new uniform.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 11 New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 Sept. 17 Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 24 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 6 Oct. 15 New York Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 22 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. Amazon 9 Nov. 5 Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Nov. 19 New York Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 BYE — — — 14 Dec. 10 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 23 Los Angeles Chargers 8 p.m. Peacock 17 Dec. 31 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6-7 Miami Dolphins TBD TBD

The schedule does get a little easier for the Bills to begin with. They'll face the in-flux Raiders in Week 2 and the rebuilding Commanders the week after.

While the 2023 schedule is sort of a mixed bag for them, Buffalo did have a strong draft to reload for the year.

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kincaid heading to Buffalo was seen as a coup for Josh Allen's offense.

The Bills did little business otherwise. Retaining Jordan Poyer was probably their biggest move of the offseason. Considering the division just got a little tougher, it'll be interesting to see if Allen and Co can deliver a trip to the Super Bowl this year

Poll : 0 votes