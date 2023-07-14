Tom Brady's admirer Veronika Rajek makes surprising revelation about Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA showdown

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek became a household name in the sports world after posting her admiration for Tom Brady on Instagram.

This time, she wants to be involved in the potential mixed martial arts contest between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

She posted on Meta's new app, Threads:

“VE News: I’ll give free of charger my service as a RING GIRL, when Elon Musk & @zuck will do the fight #probono”

Aside from the Meta Platforms CEO, Veronika Rajek also tagged the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC President Dana White, and Barstool Sports.

(Image credit: Veronika Rajek on Threads)

Musk might not enjoy Rajek's post because she did it on Threads, a platform that rivals Twitter, which the Tesla CEO bought in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Threads surged to 100 million signups five days after its launch, outpacing ChatGPT as the fastest-growing online platform.

Talks of an MMA battle between the two magnates started when Musk responded to a Twitter thread regarding Threads' launch.

The South Africa-born tycoon said:

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”

Zuckerberg responded through a story on his verified Instagram account with the words:

“Send Me Location”

(Image credit: TheVerge.com via Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram account)

A Meta spokesperson confirmed with The Verge that Zuckerberg was serious when he shared that reply.

The exchange took the world by storm, with White wanting to produce the battle. However, Jake Paul called him out, offering $100 million to make the fight happen in the Middle East. Paul also suggested a charity element to it.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the Italian Ministry of Culture sent an offer to have the Zuckerberg-Musk MMA fight at The Colosseum in Rome.

The two billionaires are seriously training for the potential showdown despite their busy schedules. Musk shared a picture with MMA legend Georges St. Pierre and jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has spent time with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Aside from Veronika Rajek, UFC's Brittney Palmer also offered to be a ring girl if the Musk-Zuckerberg fight happened.

Veronika Rajek showed admiration for Tom Brady

Rajek shared photos from her experience watching Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Atlanta Falcons last December 2022.

She wore Brady's jersey while in attendance at Raymond James Stadium with the caption:

“I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER #12 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

Veronika Rajek recently suffered injuries after figuring in an electronic scooter accident in Milan. She shared that grease from the tram fork and slippery steel caused the unfortunate event.

