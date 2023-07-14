Tom Brady fan and modeling beauty Veronika Rajek offers to serve as ring girl for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

Model Veronika Rajek has offered to serve as a ring girl for a potential clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Musk and Zuckerberg have the whole world eager to get a piece of the action since they started teasing an MMA fight.

While UFC president Dana White has been heavily promoting the clash since day one, more people have now started to come on board. While some UFC stars have already started training with one of the two parties, Brittney Palmer recently offered ring girl services for the fight.

Rajek becomes the latest addition to the long list of people looking to get in on the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg action. The Slovakian even went a step further, offering to be ring girl for free. The 27-year-old wrote:

"I'll give free of charge my service as a RING GIRL, when Elon Musk & @zuck will do the fight #probono"

A former Miss Slovakia participant, Veronika Rajek is famous for being an ardent Tom Brady fan.

Why Veronika Rajek loves America and doesn't want to return to Slovakia

Veronika Rajek decided to travel to the US to chase her dreams even though most of her family still lives in Slovakia. While Rajek is yet to get citizenship and currently residing in Mexico, the 27-year-old is already in love with America.

She doesn't pay many visits to her native country and has no plans of returning. Explaining the difference in cultures, Rajek cited her freedom of choice to wear whatever she feels like in the US. Meanwhile, she claims she would be accused of promiscuity if she wore clothes in Slovakia similar to the ones she wears in the US. Veronika Rajek recently said on the Pillow Talk podcast:

"If I can be honest, I don't like Slovakia because people are not so open-minded and OnlyFans in Slovakia is really something terrible."

She added:

"This is why I love America because everything is free, you can be everything... In Slovakia, they are super strict. I always wear se*y clothes because I love it and they (Slovakia's girls) think I'm fu*king everybody, but it's not true. It's hard to fu*k with me."

Catch Rajek's comments below:

