"Football and family has always been the most important thing to me" - Tom Brady sends clear message about his priorities

Despite all the speculation around his marriage status, Tom Brady has made it clear that playing football and spending time with his family are the two most important aspects of his busy life.

On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, 'Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray', the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke about his life on and off the field.

Co-host Gray jokingly asked Brady whether the only time the NFL star would find peace is when "some 320-pound guys are chasing you on the field?"

To which Brady replied:

"I hope that's not the only place I find it because that's a brutal way to go after a long period of time, to have that. But there is a simplicity to life when you're in football season because there's a rhythm to it."

At 45, Brady has his priorities set, where he finds himself at peace. He explained:

But, you know, I’m finding peace in other ways of life and just loving, you know, the time when my kids are getting a little bit older. And football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it’s a good time of year.”

Tom Brady could retire in 2023 to spend time with Gisele Bundchen and kids

Per reports, Tom Brady is expected to retire from the NFL after spending 23 years in the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport hinted that the ongoing rumored rift in marriage with Gisele Bundchen could be one of the main reasons why the quarterback is planning to call it quits in 2023.

Last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an unexpected 11-day hiatus from the Buccaneers training camp citing personal reasons. Brady spent some quality time with the family, just as he had promised Bundchen. Rapoport also claimed that the holiday was part of a promise Brady made to his wife during his retirement.

Meanwhile, Gisele Bundchen expressed her stance on family time with Tom Brady via an exclusive interview with ELLE. The 42-year-old supermodel said:

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She wasn't present at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas to support Brady and the Buccaneers, but she publicly cheered for the NFL star via a hype post on Twitter.

Brady was on top of his game on the night as the Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in Week 1. They take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Edited by Shivam Damohe