Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee dolls up in crop top and shorts 1 hour before Jaguars vs. Seahawks Week 6 clash

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, shared her game day outfit on Instagram ahead of the Jaguars-Seahawks Week 6 game at EverBank Stadium. She wore a black crop top with large white “SI” letters, and paired it with black shorts and knee-high black boots.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)

It came just five days after Lenee posted a mirror selfie in beige athleisure wear, showing off her natural beauty and tattoo sleeve.

She has been a steady supporter throughout Hunter’s rookie season. Lenee reacted after his standout Week 4 performance against the 49ers.

“& the Jags win,” Lenee wrote on Instagram on Sept. 29.

She also made headlines in Week 3 for customizing a white purse with gold zipper charms, spelling out Hunter’s jersey number, 12.

For Week 2, Lenee dressed their newborn son in a custom Jaguars onesie with Hunter’s jersey number stitched on the back. She shared the photo on Instagram.

"My boys.💛 Game day ready!” Lenee wrote on Sept. 14.

The couple married on May 24 in a lavish ceremony at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. Hunter and Lenee started dating in 2022 and got engaged in February 2024. They welcomed their first child in August.

Jacksonville has had a strong start to the season. It won four of its first five games, defeating the Panthers, Texans, 49ers and the Chiefs. Its only loss was to the Bengals.

Heading into Week 6, the Jaguars are 4-1.

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee gets gift from Angel Reese from WNBA star's Juicy Couture collab

Angel Reese surprised Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, with a special gift from her new fashion line. The WNBA star recently teamed up with Juicy Couture to launch the “Angel Couture” collection.

Lenee shared her gifted outfit on Instagram, posting a photo of the pink set.

“OBSESSED 💖🩷💞,” Lenee wrote on Thursday.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @leannalenee)

Lenee complimented Reese on Sept. 7, after the Chicago Sky forward posted a mirror selfie and showed off her jet-black curly hair and no-makeup look.

“Let me start your month off right 😉,” Reese wrote on Instagram.

Lenee showed her support by dropping three heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.

