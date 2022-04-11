Are the comments from Gil Brandt on Dwayne Haskins a sign of the times for dehumanizing NFL players?

Former Dallas Cowboys scout Gil Brandt made some very ugly and insensitive comments about the death of Dwayne Haskins.

Brandt basically made fun of Dwayne Haskins, which of course did not go over well.

Brandt said this about Dwayne Haskins Sirius XM NFL station:

“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”“It was always something” with Haskins“Maybe it he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”

Dwayne Haskins was killed by a dump truck while trying to cross a busy interstate.Brandt later tried to apologize for his comments but it was too late.

"This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time."

Naturally, many were upset with Brandt and questioned if this is how the NFL sees and treats it's players by dehumanizing them? From all reports, Haskins was a good kid and was beloved by his coaches and teammates.

But the harsh and cruel reality is that a lot of NFL players aren't seen as human at all and some players spoke out against Brandt and others' comments.

Fans and players were upset over Dwayne Haskins comments

Colin Kaepernick called the NFL out for modern day slavery and was criticized for his comments.

But if you look at the way Dwayne Haskins' death has been treated, you wonder if that's how most of the league sees its players as slaves.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant seemed to think so and tweeted about it after another NFL Insider, Adam Schefter of ESPN, said that Haskins was struggling at the time of his death.

"Athletes, I’m talking to you regarding the shit @adamscheftersaid and Gil Brandt said. Gil Brandt said Haskins was living to die and schefter went into talking about his struggles after his Death. Athlete we have to speak up or remain in the cycle! Rest High Haskins!"

Athletes like Bryant and Kaepernick are tired of being treated as if their voices don't matter. What Brandt said was not only insensitive but cold. The young man just died and for him to say what he said, showed his lack of concern.

You can blame it on age, Brandt is 90, but also in reality that the NFL is just a business. A business that makes billions off the backs of mostly black athletes who are treated at times like cattle.

