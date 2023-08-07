N'Keal Harry is now a Minnesota Viking, but already he is attracting criticism for something unrelated to his on-field play.

On Sunday, the NFC North Champions announced that they had signed the wide receiver, who had been a free agent. Harry had previously been with the Chicago Bears, who acquired him in a trade with the New England Patriots.

However, the signing itself was not what attracted fans' attention. It was the jersey number assigned to him - 28.

It is the same number worn by former MVP-winning running back Adrian Peterson, who is considered one of the greatest running backs in franchise history, even despite a 2014 indictment for child abuse. And fans made sure to remember this on X:

According to the NFL rules, offensive playmakers (whether they be running backs, wide receivers, or tight ends) may wear anything between 0 and 49 and 80 and 89 (unless the number has been retired), so the Vikings did not err by giving a wide receiver like Harry a running back's number.

However, fans may be thinking that 28, like 84 (Randy Moss) is too storied to just be reassigned to someone else, even though neither number has been retired as of this writing.

N'Keal Harry career stats: Could he help return Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl?

After losing Adam Thielen to the Carolina Panthers, the Minnesota Vikings needed another wideout to complement breakout star Justin Jefferson. This is where they hope N'Keal Harry will finally break out.

In three years in Foxboro, Harry amassed just 57 receptions and and four touchdowns on 598 yards. While he did make the playoffs twice, the first appearance also coincided with what would eventually be superstar quarterback Tom Brady's last season there.

After two more seasons, he soon became reportedly dissastified with the team's situation and requested a trade. In 2022, the Patriots granted his request, sending him to the Chicago Bears.

There, Harry had career-lows of just 7 catches on 116 yards, though he did attain career-highs in longest reception (49 yards) and receiving average (16.6 yards). The Vikings hope that this minor breakthrough will help to solidify himself in an air game that already has Jefferson, rookie Jordan Addison, and tight end TJ Hockenson.