Pat McAfee is one of the hottest names in the sports industry. The Super Bowl-winning punter has found success and is set to join ESPN this fall along with his popular show. However, Chef Creations of TikTok fame involved McAfee in a beef against someone he is quite familiar with.

The viral social media chef spoke about WWE superstar Baron Corbin. He said he will be at SummerSlam in Detroit and that Corbin wouldn't be on the card because of McAfee:

Chef Reactions @ChefReactions I’ll be at @WWE #SummerSlam in Detroit this year. Shame that @BaronCorbinWWE will be probably watching from home, cuz we all know they’re not putting him on the card, esp after @PatMcAfeeShow lit his bum ass up last year. I’ll be at @WWE #SummerSlam in Detroit this year. Shame that @BaronCorbinWWE will be probably watching from home, cuz we all know they’re not putting him on the card, esp after @PatMcAfeeShow lit his bum ass up last year.

Last year, McAfee faced Corbin at the WWE premium live event in Nashville. The former Indianapolis Colts punter picked up a win over Corbin. Pat McAfee commonly referred to the former United States Champion as "bum a** Corbin" in promos.

The podcaster first worked with WWE in 2018 in various roles such as with NXT as both a panelist and a wrestler. He later joined the SmackDown broadcasting team in 2021 but left to appear on College Gameday full-time last September.

He wanted to do both roles but was advised by WWE not to as it would require traveling back and forth constantly.

Pat McAfee is putting Smackdown commentary duties on hold to do College Game Day.Good luck, @PatMcAfeeShow . You’re going to be awesome as always. Pat McAfee is putting Smackdown commentary duties on hold to do College Game Day.Good luck, @PatMcAfeeShow. You’re going to be awesome as always.https://t.co/MRIyQNA6XD

McAfee appeared at this year's WrestleMania held at SoFi Stadium and fought against Grand Slam Champion The Miz. He got a little help from San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

How much will Pat McAfee make at ESPN?

Pat McAfee is set to join ESPN this fall

McAfee will opt out of his deal with FanDuel to join ESPN this fall as he's reported to receive $85 million over five years. His eponymous show will be aired on weekdays on ESPN's cable and YouTube channel and ESPN+.

The deal also includes McAfee's weekly spot as an analyst on College GameDay. McAfee said he will keep control over certain details of his show. ESPN will receive 230 fully-produced shows a year from the former eight-year NFL veteran.

