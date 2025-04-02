WATCH: Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld struggles sharing 3 'nice things about' Chiefs

Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, has made herself a part of the NFL's famous rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Steinfeld has been on the go promoting her upcoming movie, "Sinners," with Michael B. Jordan.

On the "Hot Ones Versus" show by First We Feast on Tuesday, Jordan asked Steinfeld to say “three nice things” about the Chiefs. The first two things that Steinfeld talked about included:

"I can find nice things to say about anybody even if I don't like them," Steinfeld said (Timestamp: 9:53). "Yellow and red really complement them all pretty well. They are very loud. They're very loud. Yeah, that's great. You want that from a fan base."

When it came to the third pointer, Hailee Steinfeld struggled to collect words for a couple of seconds before finally saying:

"And third, they're, uh, they're (thinking), um, not nope. ... They're, um, they, they, they, they, go hard."

The "Bumblebee" actress' last response had Michael B. Jordan bursting in laughter.

Before making an appearance on the show, Hailee Steinfeld attended the "Sinners" premiere and shared a romantic moment with fiancé Josh Allen.

Hailee Steinfeld revealed the reason for keeping her romance with Josh Allen private

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are a celebrity couple who has preferred to keep their relationship private and away from media attention. It wasn’t until their engagement that the two started to open up about their relationship to the public.

During an interview with "Who What Wear" last month, Steinfeld elaborated on her reason for keeping her relationship with Allen private.

"When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you," Steinfeld said.

Hailee Steinfeld also recalled her engagement day and confessed to having blacked out after Josh Allen proposed to her. Steinfeld also raved about the "magical" venue where the couple's dreamy engagement took place.

