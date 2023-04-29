What time does the 4th Round of the NFL Draft start?

After two spectacular days of action, the 2023 NFL Draft will come to an end on 29 April 2023. The third and final day will see NFL teams select players beginning from rounds four through seven.
The fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft will begin early Saturday afternoon at 12:00 pm EST. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network provide exclusive coverage of the draft and fans can hop on the networks to watch the mega event. The 2023 NFL Draft will also stream on the ESPN app and through the ESPN.com website
The first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft saw huge numbers of fans turn up for the mega event in Kansas City and also virtually. Over 120,000 fans showed up at Union Station Kansas City and over 11.4 million viewers tuned in for the draft virtually.
Some of the top prospects to watch out for on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft are Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, TCU QB Max Duggan, Purdue WR Charlie Jones, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo and more exciting and talented prospects.
NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 draft order for 32 teams in Round 4
The Chicago Bears will begin proceedings on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 103rd pick in the fourth round. They will be followed by the Houston Texans, who have the 104 and 105 picks.
Here is the draft order for round four of the NFL Draft:
- 103 - Chicago Bears
- 104 - Houston Texans
- 105 - Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)
- 106 - Indianapolis Colts
- 107 - New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
- 108 - Denver Broncos
- 109 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 110 - Atlanta Falcons
- 111 - Cleveland Browns
- 112 - New York Jets
- 113 - Atlanta Falcons
- 114 - Carolina Panthers
- 115 - New Orleans Saints
- 116 - Green Bay Packers
- 117 - New England Patriots
- 118 - Washington Commanders
- 119 - Minnesota Vikings
- 120 - New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
- 121 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 122 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
- 123 - Seattle Seahawks
- 124 - Baltimore Ravens
- 125 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 126 - Cleveland Browns
- 127 - Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota Vikings)
- 128 - New York Giants
- 129 - Dallas Cowboys
- 130 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 131 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 132 - Carolina Panthers
- 133 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)
- 134 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 135- New England Patriots
- 136- Los Angeles Rams
The 2023 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday, but teams can still evaluate undrafted players and sign them based on their needs.
