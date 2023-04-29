What time does the 4th Round of the NFL Draft start?

After two spectacular days of action, the 2023 NFL Draft will come to an end on 29 April 2023. The third and final day will see NFL teams select players beginning from rounds four through seven.

The fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft will begin early Saturday afternoon at 12:00 pm EST. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network provide exclusive coverage of the draft and fans can hop on the networks to watch the mega event. The 2023 NFL Draft will also stream on the ESPN app and through the ESPN.com website

The first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft saw huge numbers of fans turn up for the mega event in Kansas City and also virtually. Over 120,000 fans showed up at Union Station Kansas City and over 11.4 million viewers tuned in for the draft virtually.

Front Office Sports @FOS 11.4 million viewers watched Round 1 of the NFL Draft — up 11% from 2022.



Attendance during Day 1 in Kansas City: 125,000. 11.4 million viewers watched Round 1 of the NFL Draft — up 11% from 2022.Attendance during Day 1 in Kansas City: 125,000. https://t.co/6hAiEXeoSv

Some of the top prospects to watch out for on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft are Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, TCU QB Max Duggan, Purdue WR Charlie Jones, Georgia CB Kelee Ringo and more exciting and talented prospects.

NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 draft order for 32 teams in Round 4

The Chicago Bears will begin proceedings on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 103rd pick in the fourth round. They will be followed by the Houston Texans, who have the 104 and 105 picks.

Here is the draft order for round four of the NFL Draft:

103 - Chicago Bears

104 - Houston Texans

105 - Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)

106 - Indianapolis Colts

107 - New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

108 - Denver Broncos

109 - Las Vegas Raiders

110 - Atlanta Falcons

111 - Cleveland Browns

112 - New York Jets

113 - Atlanta Falcons

114 - Carolina Panthers

115 - New Orleans Saints

116 - Green Bay Packers

117 - New England Patriots

118 - Washington Commanders

119 - Minnesota Vikings

120 - New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

121 - Jacksonville Jaguars

122 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

123 - Seattle Seahawks

124 - Baltimore Ravens

125 - Los Angeles Chargers

126 - Cleveland Browns

127 - Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota Vikings)

128 - New York Giants

129 - Dallas Cowboys

130 - Jacksonville Jaguars

131 - Cincinnati Bengals

132 - Carolina Panthers

133 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)

134 - Kansas City Chiefs

135- New England Patriots

136- Los Angeles Rams

The 2023 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday, but teams can still evaluate undrafted players and sign them based on their needs.

