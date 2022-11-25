Who is Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend Olivia Culpo? Taking a closer look at the popular model's dating history

Since 2019, Christian McCaffrey has been linked to Olivia Culpo. Their love story started with a couple of Instagram likes here and there. Fast forward to 2022, Culpo and McCaffrey are easily one of the most-loved NFL couples out there.

Culpo has been on the entertainment scene for years, dating multiple celebrities and athletes before she met McCaffrey. The 30-year-old model is known for her beauty pageants and her stellar Instagram presence. Christian McCaffrey is often featured on her stories and feeds. Culpo is also a common fixture at NFL games, going to watch the San Francisco 49ers to support her running back boyfriend.

One of Culpo's most popular former relationship was with singer Nick Jonas, who is currently married to actress Priyanka Chopra. They dated for a short while and were close.

That being said, most of Culpo's relationships have been widely discussed, especially after she began dating the 49ers running back. Throughout the years, the social media influencer has often spoken about her personal life, either during interviews or on her social media.

Olivia Culpo dated several famous athletes prior to her relationship with Christian McCaffrey

Looking back at Culpo's dating history, Christian McCaffrey is not the first NFL player or athlete she has been linked to. Culpo, while keeping private matters to herself, has never shied away from making an appearance with the people she was dating.

Ryan Lochte

Back in 2012, Culpo was apparently dating Olympic athlete Ryan Lochte. However, the couple never really confirmed their relationship. Here's what Lochte said to Eonline about her:

"She is beautiful. I love hanging out with her. She has a great sense of humor, she makes me laugh, she's just a good girl to hang out with."

He more or less dodged the questions, while Culpo straight up denied the rumors while speaking to Page Six. Apparently, they met, but there was nothing more to the story:

"People make up things when they see people together. You can’t really base it off of just meeting someone."

Considering there was no confirmation, Culpo easily shut down the rumors linking her to the swimmer.

Lochte is now happily married to Kayla Rae Reid.

Nick Jonas

A year later, in 2013, Culpo started dating Nick Jonas. The two met at the Miss USA pageant, which Nick was hosting. In fact, as time went on, Culpo also inspired some of his music, including the popular song 'Jealous'.

The couple parted ways in June 2015. However, it was not a bitter ending, and the two remained amicable. Apparently, the issue was their long distance relationship, which eventually got to them.

Later, Culpo admitted that she thought she would end up marrying Jonas:

"My whole identity was in him. Which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford, thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent".

She added that she had no sense of identity back then, and has since worked on herself. Culpo even moved to Los Angeles for Jonas and was not working as independently back then.

Tim Tebow

Later that year in September, Culpo was linked to former NFL star Tim Tebow. However, their relationship did not last long. As per reports, Culpo was the one to end it with Tebow in November.

Though there aren't many details about their relationship, Culpo could have been looking for something different after she broke up with Nick.

Danny Amendola

Before Christian McCaffrey, Culpo was also dating former New England Patriots star Danny Amendola. They made their relationship official in February 2016, breaking up once in March 2018 and then again in November 2018.

However, they were probably also seeing other people during that time apart. Though they were back together for some time, they split in 2019, which was months before Culpo started interacting with Christian McCaffrey.

Amendola was seen blaming Culpo's career and lifestyle for their split, accusing her of not keeping her private life private. The former wide receiver added that he was a private person and did not think Culpo's choices lined up with his.

Fans are certainly rooting for Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, hoping to see the couple stay together for a long time.

