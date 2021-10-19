Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Sunday Night Football ft. Seahawks and Steelers

Week 6's slate of Sunday games ended with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like most games this season, it ended in controversy and with the game going into overtime.

Both the Seahawks and Steelers entered the game at 2-3, with the Seahawks in much more of a hole in their division. A loss would put them four games behind the NFC West leaders and Pittsburgh would only be three games behind in the AFC North and still within a game of everyone else. Geno Smith started in place of Russell Wilson and entered the game as the underdog, but let the win slip out of his hands... literally.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got out to an early lead and went into halftime up by 14-0. The first quarter was all about the defense and there was no score. In fact, there were six straight punts before Najee Harris finally caught a touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

Geno Smith struggled in the first half to find a groove while the run game struggled to find any real room. Alex Collins and Travis Homer played on a committee in place of Chris Carson, but Pittsburgh's front seven remained solid. In the second half, the Seattle Seahawks scored on two consecutive drives to pull within three points late in the third quarter. Seattle's defense stepped up and limited Pittsburgh's offense and the game was tied at 17 in the fourth.

Sunday Night Football was not short on controversies either. The first one occurred right after the Seahawks tied the game at 17. Ben Roethlisberger attempted one of his patented pump fakes, but lost the ball in trying to pull it back into his gut on a second pump fake. Pittsburgh's sideline argued it was an incomplete pass, but after a long review, it was ruled a fumble due to the ball being pointed down at the ground when Roethlisberger lost control.

Seattle weren't able to score off the turnover and punted the ball five plays later. The game went back to being physical and dominated by the defensive sides, but eventually the Steelers drove deep downfield with less than two minutes on the clock. Chris Boswell scored the go-ahead field goal and the Steelers seemed to ward off a comeback.

Geno Smith pulled out some tricks and started off the final drive of regulation with momentum. Right as the Seahawks got into field goal range, Minkah Fitzpatrick forced a fumble that would have sealed the game but it was reversed. On the next play, Geno Smith found DK Metcalf along the sideline, but the receiver turned and drove upfield rather than going out of bounds. James Pierre stripped the ball away, but Freddie Swain recovered it for Seattle. The offense sprinted to the ball and tried to spike it, but the Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheered when they saw zeros on the clock before the ball was snapped.

It was a premature celebration. There was another very long review of the play as the referees had several factors to look at. The fumble was legit, as DK Metcalf was inbounds.

The Seahawks recovered and hurried to the line to spike it. While the stadium clock may have run down, the official clock had one second left on it upon review. However, the clock should have started upon the referee's signal and not at the snap of the ball, meaning it still should have been the end of the game.

Instead, the Seahawks got the ball with time on the clock and no stoppage. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was "colorful" on the sideline, to say the least. Seattle nailed the field goal and the game continued.

Both teams punted to start overtime. On Seattle's first play of their second drive in OT, T.J. Watt strip-sacked Geno Smith. Devin Bush recovered and was able to hang on to give Pittsburgh a chip-shot attempt. Chris Boswell hit a 37-yard attempt to win the game for the Steelers.

Even though the Seattle Seahawks took the game into overtime in controversial fashion and Geno Smith fumbled the ball to give Pittsburgh the win, Smith and Seattle played better than expected and should take that as a positive from the loss.

The Seahawks fall to 2-4 and are now at the bottom of the NFC West. The Steelers are now tied for third in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns at 3-3. Seattle will host the New Orleans Saints on Monday next week while the Steelers get a bye.

Final Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 20 Seattle Seahawks - OT

Pittsburgh Steelers Top Performers:

QB Ben Roethlisberger (29/40, 229 yards, 1 TD)

RB Najee Harris (9 carries, 71 rushing yards, 6 catches, 46 receiving yards, 1 TD)

LB TJ Watt (6 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Seattle Seahawks Top Performers:

QB Geno Smith (23/32, 209 yards, 1 TD)

RB Alex Collins (20 carries, 101 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 catch, -3 yards)

WR DK Metcalf (6 catches, 58 yards)

