NFL Fantasy Football preview: Will Russell Wilson injury affect DK Metcalf's fantasy stock?

Fantasy football owners might be worried after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon to the middle finger of his throwing hand during the Thursday night loss to the LA Rams. Wilson did not finish the game and left with just over eight fantasy football points: 11/16 for 152 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Backup Geno Smith replaced Wilson and went 10/17 for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception for 11 points in fantasy football.

WIll Russell Wilson's injury have an impact on DK Metcalf in fantasy football?

Russell Wilson's absence from the field is a major wrench for the Seattle Seahawks offense. Wilson has been a one-man army for years and this is the first time the offense won't have him at the helm.

Geno Smith wasn't terrible under center, but he will get his first start of the season and will have full command of the offense. Running back Chris Carson is questionable with a neck injury, meaning Smith will have to air it out more.

PFF @PFF Russell Wilson could miss up to 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that will likely require surgery, per @JFowlerESPN Russell Wilson could miss up to 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that will likely require surgery, per @JFowlerESPN https://t.co/ldR0kZ5WQ6

It's not good news for Chris Carson, but it's great news for wide receiver DK Metcalf. When Russell Wilson was taken out of the game, Metcalf enjoyed a good game, though many expected his fantasy football value to fall. Instead, he ended up with 26.9 fantasy football points with five catches off five targets for 98 yards and two scores, one from each quarterback. Metcalf has had double-digit points in fantasy in every game so far this season and hopes to extend the streak next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Russell Wilson's injury was seen as an ax to DK Metcalf's stock in fantasy football, but it's the opposite in reality. DK Metcalf increases the value of Geno Smith in fantasy football, as does Tyler Lockett. Seattle's wide receivers are playmakers who can help catch balls thrown off center and can help with yards after the catch. Geno Smith showed he can play decently, even though he's about to face a tough Pittsburgh defense in Week 6. Metcalf's numbers will likely dip while Wilson is sidelined, but he will remain a player to start in your fantasy football lineup. Smith is even a streaming option at quarterback 2.

Also Read

Don't hit the panic button and bench Metcalf or anyone else on the Seattle offense who is healthy for Week 6. Pittsburgh have a good defense, but it's been inconsistent this season. Smith will get hit and will often have to move from the pocket in the game, but he will also be looking to get the ball out quickly on screens to his receivers. Metcalf could end up with double-digit targets and high numbers from yards after the catch against the secondary. 15 fantasy points seem reachable for DK Metcalf with Geno Smith. Russell Wilson is a good quarterback, but Metcalf is an even better receiver and won't have to rely on Wilson to be relevant.

Edited by Piyush Bisht