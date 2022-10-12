"Something I didn't feel comfortable with" - Gisele Bundchen reveals the one aspect of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio she disliked 

Before Gisele Bundchen met Tom Brady, the supermodel was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. In her early 20s back then, Bundchen's career had just picked up. Bundchen and DiCaprio were, in a way, Hollywood's most popular couple back then.

However, everything isn't always as perfect as it seems.

Bundchen has opened up about her past relationship a few times. While some topics were discussed in her book 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', she also spoke about the downside of her relationship with the 'Titanic' actor.

A high-profile relationship brings along the public's undivided attention. Sometimes, it can be overbearing.

In a 2016 interview with the People Magazine, Bundchen shed light on the same:

“It brought a lot more attention to me, which is something I didn’t feel very comfortable with. To this day, I still haven’t gotten very used to it.”

Gisele Bundchen broke up with Leonardo in 2005. Their relationship was on and off for some time, before they finally called it quits. She started dating Brady a year later, after just one successful blind date.

In another interview, Bundchen revealed that she felt alone, trying to go soul-searching while DiCaprio remained the same. In the end, he was someone who ended up teaching her something about herself.

Gisele Bundchen's divorce talks with Tom Brady gain steam

After her relationship with DiCaprio, Gisele Bundchen has been married to Tom Brady since 2009. The couple have been together for over a decade, easily the NFL's power couple.

Gisele Bundchen and Brady at Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

However, reports of problems in their marriage have been appearing frequently for some weeks now. There has been no denial from either party and now, it seems the matter has reached a critical point.

As per reports, Bundchen was the one to file for divorce first. She was the one who lawyered up, Brady doing so in response.

The 42-year-old supermodel recently commented on a quote about relationships, posted on Instagram:

The quote focused on incosistent partners, and Bundchen's reply was one lone prayer emoji.

Considering the various divorce rumors, Bundchen's response could be a statement on her relationship with Brady. Apparently unhappy with his decision to unretire, the former Victoria's Secret model has been living separately for weeks.

The couple has been making a few public appearances, with Gisele Bundchen spotted without the kids or Brady at legal offices. Furthermore, even her heel tattoo, apparently made when she met the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, has been altered, another sign that she is moving on from the NFL superstar.

Poll : 0 votes