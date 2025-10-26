“You can see it on the field”: NFL coach breaks down visible rift between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown as Eagles WR garners trade enquiries

An anonymous NFL coach shared his perspective on the rift between Jalen Hurts and WR A.J. Brown on the field. The rumor mill has been churning about the three-time Pro Bowler potentially being traded before the Nov. 4 deadline. These rumors picked up heat after he expressed his frustrations with the team's offense this season.

According to an article by The Athletic's Diana Russini, this anonymous NFL coach stated that he could understand A.J. Brown's frustration with the team and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"Hurts struggles against zone. That's when A.J. goes MIA. There are times it looks like Hurts doesn't fully trust what he's seeing, so he checks it down and plays it safe. It's either a deep shot or a checkdown- not much in between.

"The timing is just off. And you see it on the field- the communication between Hurts and Brown just isn't there right now."

This season, A.J. Brown has hardly been targeted by Hurts on the field. In seven games, the WR has tallied just 395 yards and three TDs receiving on 29 receptions for the Eagles (5-2).

However, during their 28-22 victory over the Vikings last week, it looked like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown finally found their missing chemistry. The wide receiver had four receptions for 121 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, he injured his hamstring in the process, benching him for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Eagles star DeVonta Smith shares his thoughts on A.J. Brown missing the Week 8 showdown against the Giants

Super Bowl LIX champion, DeVonta Smith, opened up about playing against the Giants without Brown on the offense. His comments came before the official decision to bench the WR as he rehabilitates from his hamstring injury.

According to a tweet by The Athletic's Zach Berman, he believes that the offense will have to make some adjustments in order to emerge victorious at home.

"Obviously, he's a great player ... We'll have to adjust if that's the case, he's not out there. Everybody's ging to have to be studying a little harder, guys will be moving around to different spots."

A.J. Brown began his NFL career with the Titans in 2019. He was then traded to the Eagles in 2022, establishing himself as a key player on offense. In April 2024, he agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $96 million with the team.

The Eagles vs Giants game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

