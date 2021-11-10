NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for November 11 | NFL Week 10

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season begins with the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings should be interesting, with both teams coming off a win in Week 9.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Thursday Night Football with a lineup made only of players from the Dolphins and the Ravens.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create a team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Thursday Night Football on November 11th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 10's Thursday Night Football

MVP/Captain - QB Lamar Jackson - $17,500 (FanDuel)/$20,700 (DraftKings)

Lamar Jackson led the comeback against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks on the field this year. He had 120 rushing yards, 266 passing yards, three touchdowns and two picks. It was his third game with 30+ fantasy football points. Jackson likely won't have to make such a rally against the Dolphins, but should still have another decent game with 20+ fantasy points. He's the best option at MVP in this game.

TE Mark Andrews - $13,000 (FanDuel)/$8,800 (DraftKings)

Mark Andrews has had a bit of a slump over the last two games despite 17 targets. He only caught eight of them and was limited to six fantasy points in those games. Andrews should be able to post a double-digit score again this week, but likely won't see anything close to 10 targets unless Marquise Brown (back) is sidelined. Still, he has a great floor and is always a threat in the redzone.

RB Devonta Freeman - $10,500 (FanDuel)/$6,600 (DraftKings)

Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell formed quite the tandem in the backfield last week. Freeman served as the lead man and rushed for 79 yards and had a receiving touchdown. He has now scored in three straight games, making him a streaming option this week. Miami are 17th against the rush, but 30th against the pass. If the run game falls short, Freeman could see plenty of targets as a receiver.

RB Myles Gaskin - $11,000 (FanDuel)/$9,400 (DraftKings)

Miami's offense is rocky right now with Tua Tagovailoa's status unknown. If there is an issue at quarterback in Week 10, Myles Gaskin could be used a bit more. He had 34 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 9, but also gave up a fumble. Baltimore's run defense is pretty locked in right now, but the Dolphins have to find some offense somewhere.

WR Mack Hollins - $6,500 (FanDuel)/$4,200 (DraftKings)

Mack Hollins stepped up last week with DeVante Parker and Will Fuller both out. The fifth-year veteran had only three catches for 22 yards and a score, but it was more than enough to help his team beat the Houston Texans. Hollins is riding some momentum and could see more targets with Fuller still out and Parker questionable.

WR Preston Williams - $200 (DraftKings)

With just $300 left in the budget, it's hard to find a quality player. Preston Williams could put up at least six points in fantasy football with Parker and Fuller inactive. He's played in just three games this season with a total of five catches. Miami will struggle to find consistent success on Thursday and could end up throwing it at whoever they have to find some magic.

Total Budgets: $58,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,000 of $50,000 DraftKings

