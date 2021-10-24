NFL DFS Picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 24 | NFL Week 7

The NFL Week 7's Sunday schedule holds several revenge games and a few under-the-radar matchups, which should make for an exciting day on DFS FanDuel and DraftKings tournaments.

FanDuel and DraftKings run weekly contests where you can build your fantasy lineup on all NFL game days. It's very different from standard fantasy football, where your lineup represents your entire season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000 and you can't use more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your squad.

Check out some tips on building the best lineup of NFL players for Week 7's Sunday games.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup picks for NFL Week 7 Sunday games - October 24th, 2021

QB Tua Tagovailoa - $7100 (FanDuel)/$5500 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

Joy Taylor @JoyTaylorTalks The clock is ticking in Miami and it’s not Tua’s fault.

Tua Tagovailoa had an excellent game last week, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in over 25 fantasy football points. The Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons this week and they have the second-worst scoring defense.

Tua is primed for another outstanding performance and his price isn't very high for a quarterback who could be a top-five player this week.

RB Chuba Hubbard - $7300 (FanDuel)/$6100 (DraftKings) - vs New York Giants

Carolina Panthers @Panthers This was special.Chuba Hubbard's first NFL TD!📺: FOX

Matt Rhule has stated he wants the offense to be "redefined," which should lead to more rushing attempts, making Chuba Hubbard a must-have this week. Hubbard had 101 rushing yards in Week 5 and 61 with a touchdown last week.

The New York Giants are 29th against the run, which should please both Rhule and Hubbard. As long as Christian McCaffrey is out, Chuba Hubbard is worthy of starting every week. With Sam Darnold struggling, Hubbard will carry the Panthers' offense.

RB Damien Harris - $6800 (FanDuel)/$5700 (DraftKings) - vs New York Jets

Damien Harris is no longer listed on the injury report for the New England Patriots and should have a good day against the New York Jets. He is coming off a 100-yard game and the Jets are terrible against the run.

Harris hasn't had the best season in fantasy football but is starting to find green grass more often on his runs.

WR Cordarelle Patterson - $8000 (FanDuel)/$6300 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins

Cordarelle Patterson has carved out a role as a receiver and runner on Atlanta's offense, making him a streaming option every week. Patterson has averaged 20.4 points over the past four weeks and should improve his average against the Dolphins.

They are 29th against the pass and 22nd against the run, which should help Patterson score points aplenty.

WR Jaylen Waddle - $5900 (FanDuel)/$5600 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation Jaylen Waddle has 37 on the catches on the season. That’s first among all rookies 🐬

Jaylen Waddle will pair well with Tua Tagovailoa as your quarterback in Week 7. The two had a solid connection. Last week, Waddle scored 24 fantasy points after hauling in ten catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injuries to the Dolphins wide receivers have opened up Waddle to many more targets and he should remain their leading receiver in Week 7. DeVante Parker is expected to play in Week 7, but it won't hurt Waddle's stock.

WR Darius Slayton - $5500 (FanDuel)/$4000 (DraftKings) - vs Carolina Panthers

The New York Giants are depleted on offense, with Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley and Kadarius Toney ruled out. Sterling Shepard, John Ross and Evan Engram are all questionable.

Darius Slayton is questionable but did take part in practice and will likely suit up against the Panthers. Slayton will probably see several targets today and score well in fantasy football.

TE Darren Waller - $6800 (FanDuel)/$6700 (DraftKings) - vs Philadelphia Eagles

Eddie Borsilli @Borsilli The Raiders are the only team w/ 4 players w/ 300+ rec yards in 2021Henry Ruggs III: 20 rec, 445 rec yds, 2 rec TDDarren Waller: 33 rec, 378 rec yds, 2 rec TDHunter Renfrow: 31 rec, 341 rec yds, 2 rec TDBryan Edwards: 15 rec, 303 rec yds The Raiders are the only team w/ 4 players w/ 300+ rec yards in 2021Henry Ruggs III: 20 rec, 445 rec yds, 2 rec TDDarren Waller: 33 rec, 378 rec yds, 2 rec TDHunter Renfrow: 31 rec, 341 rec yds, 2 rec TDBryan Edwards: 15 rec, 303 rec yds

Darren Waller had just five catches on as many targets against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 but could have easily had a much better game.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense has allowed the fourth-highest passing completion percentage in the league. Expect Derek Carr to make more plays in the air in a tight game. Waller should bounce back with over 12 fantasy football points in Week 7.

FLEX TE Mark Andrews - $7500 (FanDuel)/$6000 (DraftKings) - vs Cincinnati Bengals

PFF BAL Ravens @PFF_Ravens The highest-graded TE in the game: Mark Andrews 🔥

The highest-graded TE in the game: Mark Andrews 🔥

Mark Andrews has been trending over the past few weeks with 19 targets, 16 catches, 215 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games. He is becoming the team's leader in catches and yards and he should have another excellent performance in Week 7.

The Cincinnati Bengals are decent against the pass, but Mark Andrews can catch nearly anything thrown his way.

DEF Arizona Cardinals - $5000 (FanDuel)/$3100 (DraftKings) - vs Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals We’ve been telling you about 4th down, but since you need numbers to back it up…We have ten 4th down stops on defense, the most in the NFL.We’re also a perfect 4-for-4 on 4th down conversions on offense, the only team in the NFL with 100% conversion rate.

The Houston Texans are only in the headlines when it comes to dealing with Deshaun Watson. The Arizona Cardinals are undefeated and, barring a disaster, won't fall to the Texans. The defense has held its last two opponents to 14 or fewer points and has recorded seven sacks. Arizona should keep the Texans under 17 points.

Total Budgets : $59,900 of $60,000 FanDuel / $40,000 of $50,000 DraftKings

