NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Chuba Hubbard and 3 other RBs to consider

Not one position in fantasy football is safe from the injury plague in the 2021 season. Running backs have gone down just as easily as wide receivers and defensive backs this year. Christian McCaffrey is injured once again with David Montgomery being the recent IR addition. Joe Mixon, Ezekiel Elliott and D'Andre Swift are all starters who are banged up and questionable for Week 5, and could destroy a fantasy football team's chances of winning this week.

Not every running back has a suitable handcuff backup you can plug into your fantasy football lineup. In deep leagues, it's much harder to find a replacement in your backfield. Here are a few to consider if you have a need at running back in fantasy football in Week 5.

Four RBs to consider in fantasy football waiver wire in Week 5

#1 - Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Cat Crave @CatCraveBlog Could be another big opportunity for #Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard tomorrow.The Eagles are ranked last in rushing yards allowed per game with 150.2. Could be another big opportunity for #Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard tomorrow.The Eagles are ranked last in rushing yards allowed per game with 150.2. https://t.co/BQh0unSnjV

Chuba Hubbard started last week for Christian McCaffrey and managed just nine points in fantasy football with 71 total yards. He didn't play the entire game as the featured guy in the backfield, but the matchup this week makes him a trending option. The Philadelphia Eagles are the second-worst team against the run this year, which should result in Hubbard having a worthy performance in fantasy football.

#2 - Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens

It's hard to trust anyone in Baltimore's backfield since there is a constant rotation. Latavius Murray seems to be a slight constant in the whole dilemma, though. He had 59 rushing yards and a score last week against the Denver Broncos' defense. The Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts this week and could end up with the best stats in the backfield. Murray isn't the best option, but is a good last-minute FLEX.

#3 - Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

Troy King🧙🏾‍♂️✨ @TKingMode Jeremy McNichols saw about a 25% target share in Week 4. Averaging a 14% target share on the season. He saw his highest snap % last week (40%). I know it was because Julio and AJ were out, BUT he is someone to consider in deeper leagues. Jeremy McNichols saw about a 25% target share in Week 4. Averaging a 14% target share on the season. He saw his highest snap % last week (40%). I know it was because Julio and AJ were out, BUT he is someone to consider in deeper leagues. https://t.co/FNZJEDctMh

Derrick Henry isn't injured, but his backup is indeed a suitable pickup for Week 5. He's off the injury report after a small hamstring injury and will reprise his role as a change-of-pace runner for Henry and a replacement receiver with several wide receivers injured. McNichols hasn't had more than 11 rushing yards in a game, but ended up with 12 targets, eight catches and 74 receiving yards last week. He will be used in a similar role against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#4 - JD McKissic, Washington

Also Read

Antonio Gibson revealed he's been playing with a stress fracture in his shin and continues to play until he physically can't anymore. JD McKissic could be called up to step up in the run game if Gibson starts showing pain and decline in his performance. He is already an impactful piece of the passing game, though, with five catches and 44 yards last week. He is a good FLEX option now in fantasy football and could end up a running back 2 in the coming weeks.

Edited by Piyush Bisht