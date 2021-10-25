NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 25 | NFL Week 7

NFL Week 7 will end with a Monday Night Football match between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, which should make for some interesting FanDuel and DraftKings DFS lineups.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Monday Night Football with a lineup made up only of players from the Saints and Seahawks.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Monday Night Football on October 25th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 7's Monday Night Football

MVP/Captain QB Jameis Winston - $16,500 (FanDuel)/$17,700 (DraftKings)

PFF @PFF Jameis Winston: 8 TDs under pressure this seasonMost among all QBs 🥇 Jameis Winston: 8 TDs under pressure this seasonMost among all QBs 🥇 https://t.co/OwzkvzU90W

Jameis Winston continues to be Jameis Winston. He hasn't thrown for more than 280 yards in a single game, but ended up with four touchdowns and an interception on 15 throws last week. His 12:3 TD:INT ratio is quite impressive this season and he's facing Seattle, who are 28th against the pass. His offense is a bit banged up, but Winston should be able to inch closer to 300 yards in the game and have at least two scores.

WR Tyler Lockett - $11,500 (FanDuel)/$9,000 (DraftKings)

PFF CIN Bengals @PFF_Bengals Most 50+ yard catches this season: 💥 Ja’Marr Chase- 3

💥 Tyler Lockett- 3 Most 50+ yard catches this season: 💥 Ja’Marr Chase- 3

💥 Tyler Lockett- 3 https://t.co/1atDXHrao8

Tyler Lockett is a risky bet this week, but well worth it if he goes off. He hasn't had more than 9 fantasy points in a game since Week 2 and had just two catches off of seven targets in the overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The passing game is going to suffer at times with Geno Smith, but DK Metcalf had a decent game. The Saints will likely focus more on Metcalf, hopefully freeing up Lockett for at least 10 targets.

WR Marquez Callaway - $10,500 (FanDuel)/$8,600 (DraftKings)

Fantasy Couch @fantasycouch Nick Underhill @nick_underhill Dwayne Washington, Deonte Harris, Payton Turner and Taysom Hill have been ruled out Dwayne Washington, Deonte Harris, Payton Turner and Taysom Hill have been ruled out Marquez Callaway could be a great streaming option this week for fantasy twitter.com/nick_underhill… Marquez Callaway could be a great streaming option this week for fantasy twitter.com/nick_underhill…

Marquez Callaway is Jameis Winston's top receiver this season and he's not disappointing. He's coming off his best game of the year: 85 yards and two touchdowns on just four catches. With Deonte Harris injured, Callaway should be productive against Seattle's poor secondary and could be looking at around 15 fantasy football points.

TE Adam Trautman - $5,500 (FanDuel)/$1,800 (DraftKings)

Andrew Erickson™ @AndrewErickson_

OJ Howard, Cam Brate

Adam Trautman (MNF)Not crazy about TEs from IND/SF with the weather concerns. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders’ TE Darren Waller officially out. Raiders’ TE Darren Waller officially out. Tight end replacements available id targetCole KmetOJ Howard, Cam BrateAdam Trautman (MNF)Not crazy about TEs from IND/SF with the weather concerns. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Tight end replacements available id targetCole Kmet

OJ Howard, Cam Brate

Adam Trautman (MNF)Not crazy about TEs from IND/SF with the weather concerns. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Adam Trautman is also coming off of his best game with two catches and 43 yards. However, the Saints' offense is still missing some key players and Trautman is expected for a larger role this week. Plus, his value bargain over at DraftKings makes him a must-have.

TE Gerald Everett - $6,000 (FanDuel)/$4,400 (DraftKings)

If Seattle didn't have so many players in their backfield trying to get carries, one of them would have been the choice here. Gerald Everett is the next best thing against a defense ranked 23rd against the pass. Geno Smith will likely see some pressure and will need to get the ball out quicks and tight ends are safety blankets in those situations. Everett could have a ton of targets and just has to catch a few of them to have his best game of the season.

New Orleans Defense - $5,800 (DraftKings)

Also Read

The New Orleans Saints defense has two games with double-digit fantasy scores, one against the Green Bay Packers and the other one against the New England Patriots. Seattle's offense could struggle with consistency this week and it won't be too difficult to force Geno Smith to make some issues. The defensive line should be able to shut down the run game as well. Three sacks in the game doesn't seem far-fetched either.

Total Budgets: $50,000 of $60,000 FanDuel / $47,300 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Shivam Damohe