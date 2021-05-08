NFL Draft 2021: Ranking the quarterbacks drafted after the first round?

The 2021 NFL draft saw a record five quarterbacks selected in the first 15 picks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, while the New York Jets followed suit and drafted Zach Wilson with the second overall pick.

The San Francisco 49ers, who moved up nine spots in the draft, surprised everyone by picking Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the draft. Ohio State's Justin Fields was picked 11th overall by the Chicago Bears while the New England Patriots landed Alabama's Mac Jones with the 15th pick in the draft.

While five quarterbacks is already a lot, five more were selected in the subsequent rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.

The aforementioned five quarterbacks were, in no particular order, the best of the bunch in this year's draft class. But how do the other five rank?

Let's have a look.

Ranking the five QBs picked after the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

#1 - Round 2, Pick 64: Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Trask should have been a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft.

As a junior in college, Trask threw for 2941 yards and 25 touchdowns with seven interceptions while maintaining a 66.9% completion percentage. In 2020, Trask threw for 4283 yards, 43 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 68.9% completion percentage.

Overall, Trask got better every year of his college career. He was picked in the second round by the defending Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Don't be surprised if he explodes when Tom Brady's time is eventually up. He could end up being one of the biggest steals of the 2021 NFL draft.

#2 - Round 6, Pick 218: Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts

Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger threw for 25 or more touchdowns in three of his four seasons in college, with the exception being his freshman year.

The former Texas quarterback's best season came in his junior year where he played all 13 games and threw for 3663 yards and 32 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a completion rate of 65.2%.

That said, his last three years in college were all in the same ballpark. Landing the quarterback in the sixth round of the NFL draft was a great value.

#3 - Round 3: Pick 66 - Kellen Mond, Minnesota Vikings

Kellen Mond had some peaks and valleys in college. His best year came in his sophomore season when he threw for 3107 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

His worst year as a college quarterback was his most recent season. Mond missed three games with a leg injury and threw for 2282 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The leg injury is the biggest stain on Mond's resume and is thought to be what led him to drop to the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

With the 66th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Vikings select QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/pHdKZkBJ1v — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

#4 - Round 4, Pick 133: Ian Book, New Orleans Saints

Ian Book's best season was in 2019 when he threw for 3034 yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 13 games while completing 60.2% of his passes.

2020 saw a big drop in touchdown passes to 15 and three interceptions while tallying 2830 passing yards. Book may have hit a wall in 2020, making this a risky pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft for the New Orleans Saints.

#5 - Round 3 Pick 67: Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Davis Mills has two years of experience under his belt. In 2019, Mills threw for 1960 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, and in 2020, he threw for 1508 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Indeed, it was a run on QBs: The #Texans — with so much uncertainty at QB with Deshaun Watson — take #Stanford QB Davis Mills at No. 67. Just in case. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

The decision to select Mills in the third round of the NFL draft was questionable, to say the least. The pick felt like a random sixth or seventh-round punt rather than a planned pick in the third round of an NFL draft.