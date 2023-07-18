Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford didn't have the 2022 NFL seasons that they expected as both missed time due to injury. Both quarterbacks are seen as top-10 quarterbacks as ESPN ranked them on their list.

Stafford finished at No. 10 while Prescott edged him out at No. 9, leaving NFL fans perplexed about that decision by ESPN. They took to Reddit to express their thoughts on the ranking:

Other fans defend Prescott as being a better quarterback than Stafford and even Kirk Cousins:

Dak Prescott started 12 games for the Cowboys last season, throwing for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. The 15 interceptions were tied for the most thrown in 2022.

Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys into the playoffs, coming up short against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

The Los Angeles Rams had Matthew Stafford start nine games last season for them, throwing for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His nine starts were the third-fewest in his 14-year NFL career.

A reason why some fans are upset that Prescott was ahead of Stafford on this list is that Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Prescott and the Cowboys have yet to make it past the Divisional round in his time as the starter.

Comparing Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford's NFL accomplishments

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Dak Prescott is entering his eighth NFL season in 2023. He is a two-time Pro Bowl as well as the 2016 AP Offensive Player of the Year winner. His 29,483 passing yards and 166 touchdowns rank second all-time in Cowboys history.

Stafford will be playing in his 15th season and his third with the Rams. He has a Pro Bowl and an AP Comeback Player of the Year award to his name. The quarterback spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions.

The former No. 1 overall pick is their all-time leader in yards (45,109) and touchdowns (282).

While the numbers favor Stafford, perhaps the analysts think he is on the decline, whereas Prescott should be in his prime.

