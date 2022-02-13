"He aged in Obama years" - NFL fans speculate on Sean McVay calling it a day on his coaching career with the Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't solely in the news for his team being in the Super Bowl. The 36-year-old made headlines Friday at his Super Bowl press conference when he hinted at retiring from coaching sooner rather than later.

It was a startling revelation from McVay, who is one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds. He is responsible for spearheading a revolution of teams hiring coaches similar to him.

But due to getting married in the summer and wanting to start a family, McVay admitted he could be swayed into a career in broadcasting to have a lighter schedule.

His confession caused a stir on social media, with people voicing differing opinions on whether they believed him or not.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Sean McVay: I want to find balance between work, family in the future. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccJC Sean McVay: I want to find balance between work, family in the future. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccJC

Fans are in disbelief over Sean McVay's potential early retirement

Sean McVay's announcement caused one fan to take to Twitter to address McVay's rapid aging over the years. Being a head coach is one of the most tiring jobs in the NFL. It's a seven-day-a-week job that carries a lot of stress and responsibility to the players and media alike.

Alex Insdorf claims McVay's once-youthful look has become more rugged in his five seasons as the Rams head coach. He went so far as to compare his appearance to that of former United States president Barack Obama, who appeared wearier and much older over the course of his eight-year presidency.

Alex Insdorf @alexinsdorf99 Sean McVay aged in Obama years coaching the Rams, I'd wanna do MNF too lol Sean McVay aged in Obama years coaching the Rams, I'd wanna do MNF too lol

Philadelphia Eagles insider John McMullen took his tweet in a different direction. He mentioned that, with the Super Bowl being exceptionally close, McVay talking about retirement was a curveball.

John McMullen @JFMcMullen The Sean McVay contemplating his future stuff is an interesting late-Super Bowl hype curveball. #SuperBowlLVI The Sean McVay contemplating his future stuff is an interesting late-Super Bowl hype curveball. #SuperBowlLVI

While much of social media focused on McVay himself, one fan questioned the future of the Rams' head coaching position. With the rest of the NFL filling their head coaching vacancies, the cupboard is bare for the pickings should McVay walk away.

Erik Duerrwaechter @EDuerrwaechter If Sean McVay decides to abruptly retire after the Super Bowl, who’s going to take over as the Rams’ HC?



Kevin O’Connell is pegged for the Vikings’ job. But they cannot officially hire him until later this week.



Trying to find a new HC *after* the super bowl is hard. If Sean McVay decides to abruptly retire after the Super Bowl, who’s going to take over as the Rams’ HC? Kevin O’Connell is pegged for the Vikings’ job. But they cannot officially hire him until later this week. Trying to find a new HC *after* the super bowl is hard.

With so much football ahead of him at the age of 36, one fan prayed McVay wouldn't step away this early into his head coaching career.

𝚅𝙹 🏝 @VJ12WRLD Lord pls don’t let Sean McVay retire at 36 Lord pls don’t let Sean McVay retire at 36 😭😭

Other fans, concerned with the Rams' future, questioned their strategy to trade first-round picks, as they have done during Sean McVay's tenure. It's resulted in star players like Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey making their way to the team.

But if McVay retires, the Rams could be forced to enter a rebuild, if certain players want out. That's where the lack of first-round picks could come back to bite them.

Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles @JoRo_NFL Do you think the Rams regret trading away all their first round picks if Sean McVay is gone after the Super Bowl? Do you think the Rams regret trading away all their first round picks if Sean McVay is gone after the Super Bowl?

The Rams' strategy has been questioned by many across the league. That includes one fan, Marcus Harvey, who believes Sean McVay knows that strategy isn't sustainable and may leave as a result.

Marcus Harvey @MarcusHarvey_ Man, even Sean McVay knows that it’s not sustainable to build a team the way the Rams are building it. Pounds the table for his guy to then dip.



A strategy for sure. Man, even Sean McVay knows that it’s not sustainable to build a team the way the Rams are building it. Pounds the table for his guy to then dip.A strategy for sure.

Sean McVay's interest in broadcasting is warranted, as he'd be a natural fit in the commentary booth. One fan took to Twitter to say they hoped whoever hires him in the future doesn't censor his football intellect.

Jake Schyvinck @JakeNFLDraft If Sean McVay does move on to TV, I hope (insert network here) doesn't tell him to dial it back too much. Let him be the bright offensive mind he is on TV. If Sean McVay does move on to TV, I hope (insert network here) doesn't tell him to dial it back too much. Let him be the bright offensive mind he is on TV.

The social media reactions weren't entirely negative, as NFL draft analyst Jacob Infante tweeted broadcasting would be a fantastic fit for the Rams coach.

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24 Sean McVay just turned 36, has been to two Super Bowls and is already one of the brightest offensive minds of this era.



If he wins tomorrow, broadcasting could be great for him! Lots of money, easier schedule than coaching, and he'd be great on camera. I can see it for sure. Sean McVay just turned 36, has been to two Super Bowls and is already one of the brightest offensive minds of this era.If he wins tomorrow, broadcasting could be great for him! Lots of money, easier schedule than coaching, and he'd be great on camera. I can see it for sure.

Sean McVay, possibly retiring from his job at 36, got a sarcastic response from The Athletic's Robert Mays, who joked that was his life plan, and he respected McVay for contemplating this decision.

Robert Mays @robertmays Lot of respect for Sean McVay pondering retirement and a chill life at home by age 37. Because that's also my 3-year plan. Lot of respect for Sean McVay pondering retirement and a chill life at home by age 37. Because that's also my 3-year plan.

Finally, one NFL analyst dismissed the idea of Sean McVay retiring this offseason. He followed that up, however, by admitting he does think there's merit in McVay contemplating retirement and that it could happen in two to four years, rather than this offseason.

Sosa Kremenjas @QBsMVP Why are people talking about Sean McVay walking away after the Super Bowl? I'd say there's close to a 0% chance of that happening.



I do think there is some merit to the discussion though, but like 2-4 years down the line. Why are people talking about Sean McVay walking away after the Super Bowl? I'd say there's close to a 0% chance of that happening.I do think there is some merit to the discussion though, but like 2-4 years down the line.

All that said, only McVay himself knows when he's going to retire and pursue a career in broadcasting. It's hard to fault him for wanting to balance his professional and personal lives.

The NFL will be in good hands with Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, and Kyle Shanahan. But the league wouldn't be where it is today without McVay paving the path in 2017.

