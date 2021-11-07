NFL Fantasy Football Injury Report: QB status for Week 9

A handful of top-tier NFL quarterbacks are listed on the injury report ahead of the Week 9 slate of games. Injuries are common in the league, especially for modern dual-threat quarterbacks. Some are new additions to the injury report while others are nearing a return to the field. The playoffs are fast approaching and now is not the time for a team to lose its starting quarterback for any amount of time. Here's the status of the quarterbacks currently listed on their team's injury report.

NFL QB injury report status for Week 9

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Darren Urban @Cardschatter Kingsbury said Kyler Murray, who didn’t practice today, could play Sunday even if he doesn’t practice assuming his ankle felt better by Sunday. Earlier in his career, Kingsbury said Murray would’ve needed practice.



Kyler Murray has an ankle injury that kept him out of practice for Wednesday and Thursday. He rolled his ankle late last week late in the game against the Green Bay Packers but finished the game. Backup Colt McCoy has been working with the starting offense, with Murray being listed day-to-day on the NFL injury report. Arizona faces the San Francisco 49ers this week and a loss here could allow the LA Rams to capitalize in the NFC West.

Sam Darnold - Carolina Panthers

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Panthers are activating RB Christian McCaffrey, with hopes that he’ll play tomorrow after being on IR with a hamstring injury. He’ll have a pre-game workout to be sure. The #Panthers are activating RB Christian McCaffrey, with hopes that he’ll play tomorrow after being on IR with a hamstring injury. He’ll have a pre-game workout to be sure. QB Sam Darnold also cleared the concussion protocol, but is questionable because of his shoulder injury. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… QB Sam Darnold also cleared the concussion protocol, but is questionable because of his shoulder injury. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Sam Darnold was limited in practice with a concussion and shoulder injury. He's out due to the NFL's concussion protocol, and the shoulder injury could keep him out of Week 9. PJ Walker is set to make the start against the New England Patriots. In reality, it might be best for Darnold to take a seat so the Panthers can get a real look at PJ Walker's potential.

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

Mina Kimes @minakimes Aaron Rodgers said his decision to not get vaccinated was his choice for his body. He is correct—but his explanation of that choice, riddled with misinformation, will affect many people outside of his team, and that’s a damn shame. Aaron Rodgers said his decision to not get vaccinated was his choice for his body. He is correct—but his explanation of that choice, riddled with misinformation, will affect many people outside of his team, and that’s a damn shame. https://t.co/6eLrF4TAr6

The biggest storyline in the NFL this week surrounds Aaron Rodgers missing out on Week 9 due to contracting COVID. After stating he was vaccinated months ago, the news broke that Aaron Rodgers is not vaccinated and could miss several games and potential backlash from the NFL for breaking protocol. As for the game itself, Jordan Love will make the start and might be the reason the Kansas City Chiefs start to turn around their season.

Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Saints’ QB Taysom Hill was a full participant in today’s practice. Saints’ QB Taysom Hill was a full participant in today’s practice.

Taysom Hill suffered a concussion but was a full participant on Thursday. He's not cleared to return to the field, though. Hill has to pass the NFL concussion protocol before he can play on Sunday and he's still a game-time decision at this point.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

David Furones @DavidFurones_ Mike Gesicki says Tua Tagovailoa has thrown the ball well this week. Tua popped up on the injury report with that "left finger" injury yesterday. Mike Gesicki says Tua Tagovailoa has thrown the ball well this week. Tua popped up on the injury report with that "left finger" injury yesterday.

Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice on Thursday with a rib and finger injury. He's been listed as limited all week, but the Dolphins expect him to still play in Week 9.

Tyrod Taylor - Houston Texans

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Texans activated QB Tyrod Taylor off Injured Reserve, and he’ll start. Meanwhile they placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR, as he had thumb surgery. He’s out three games. The #Texans activated QB Tyrod Taylor off Injured Reserve, and he’ll start. Meanwhile they placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR, as he had thumb surgery. He’s out three games.

Tyrod Taylor has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. The Texans confirmed that Taylor will be back and will start Week 9 against the Dolphins. Rookie Davis Mills will resume his role as the backup.

Justin Herbert - LA Chargers

Justin Herbert has a hand injury but practiced in pads on Thursday. The injury is on his throwing hand and it occurred in Week 3, hampering him for the last several weeks. Herbert will not miss the game this week despite being on the NFL injury report this week after being limited in Wednesday's practice. It's more of a precaution.

