NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 4: DeSean Jackson and 3 WRs to pick up

Some fantasy football teams have been decimated through the first three weeks of the season due to a slew of injuries. It's time to pick up some additional help on your fantasy football roster ahead of Week 4.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown could miss anywhere from one to eight weeks with a hamstring injury. Both Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard suffered hamstring injuries as well and will miss several weeks for the New York Giants.

Other notable WR injuries include Juju Smith-Schuster, Elijah Moore, KJ Hamler, Tyler Lockett, and Davante Adams. Some fantasy football owners could have two or three WRs out for Week 4. Here are some waiver wire WRs to pick up this week.

Top 4 fantasy football WRs on waiver wire for Week 4

#1 – DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

If you are in need of a flex option or someone to fill in during a bye week on your fantasy football team, DeSean Jackson could provide some help. He did very little in the first two games of the season, but had three catches for 120 yards and a TD, ranking up over 20 fantasy football points in Week 3.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a wounded run game and enjoys airing the ball out. Jackson has proved himself as a deep threat for Stafford. He won't put up 100+ yards every week, but he can have a good day from time to time.

#2 – Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills

Emmanuel Sanders might just be the best waiver wire WR available this week in fantasy football. Sanders is playing a backup role but is still making a huge impact for the Bills.

At 34 and coming off an Achilles injury, Sanders wasn't seen as a high-profile fantasy football option entering the season. With him on your bench, he will always be an option to plug into the flex position or as a starting WR if another player else has an injury.

#3 – Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are an exciting offense, which helps their players trend in fantasy football. Christian Kirk is third on the team in snaps among WRs and his ceiling climbs higher each week.

PFF @PFF Highest receiving grade vs man coverage:

♦️ Christian Kirk - 93.0



Highest receiving grade vs zone coverage:

♦️ Rondale Moore - 89.7 Highest receiving grade vs man coverage:

♦️ Christian Kirk - 93.0



Highest receiving grade vs zone coverage:

♦️ Rondale Moore - 89.7 https://t.co/4ucZfSPkGD

Kirk has scored double-digit fantasy football points in two of the three games this season and has had over 100 yards this past week. QB Kyler Murray has been fantastic this year and he's not short on targets. Kirk is making a push to see more targets, but A.J. Green and Rondale Moore are also having good seasons.

#4 – Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas Raiders

Also Read

QB Derek Carr is the NFL's leader in passing yards and is playing his best football in 2021. The offense is extremely pass-heavy and is second in the league in passing attempts. Henry Ruggs is the team's leading receiver with 237 yards. The Raiders have a dynamic group of pass-catchers, but Ruggs is setting himself apart as the elite playmaker he was in college. After a rough start against the Baltimore Ravens, Ruggs has had over 19 yards per catch across Weeks 2 and 3.

Edited by Samuel Green