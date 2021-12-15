NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Best Waiver Wire Players

Fantasy Football Week 15 Best Waiver Wire Pickups

With the majority of fantasy football leagues kicking off their first round of the playoffs this week, many of us will be hitting the waiver wire to patch up our rosters. There were several injuries in Week 14, but the biggest dilemma was the rash outbreak of COVID-19 over the weekend, landing more than three dozen players onto the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The waiver wire gets evermore bare after each passing week, but there should be a bounty of players available who can be useful to your fantasy football roster. Don't be afraid and shy away from lesser-known players, as they could be this week's Craig Reynolds.

RB Rashaad Penny - Seattle Seahawks

vountee @vountee It looks like Rashaad Penny just remembered he’s a first round pick It looks like Rashaad Penny just remembered he’s a first round pick

The Seattle Seahawks have had a tough time getting consistent production out of their backfield since Chris Carson went down injured. Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny seems to finally be given his chance to either rise to the occasion or fail. He exploded with nearly 27 fantasy football points off of 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Penny should be seen as a high-end RB2 for the rest of the season.

WR Jakeem Grant - Chicago Bears

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook Jakeem Grant to the Crib



Bears (+12.5) are rolling early Jakeem Grant to the Crib Bears (+12.5) are rolling early https://t.co/e6Dm1Uowe1

Jakeem Grant could just be another flash in the pan after a long touchdown reception and a 97-yard punt return touchdown in week 14, but there is little competition around him. His upside on special teams makes him an interesting FLEX player moving forward and has 15+ fantasy football points in his last two games. His remaining matchups are against tough opponents too.

QB Tyler Huntley - Baltimore Ravens

PFF @PFF Tyler Huntley doing his best Lamar Jackson impression 🤧

Tyler Huntley doing his best Lamar Jackson impression 🤧https://t.co/aB1P7mwP0W

Many fantasy football managers likely hung their heads when Lamar Jackson went down with an ankle injury and backup Tyler Huntley took over. But Huntley ended up with a decent stat-line of 270 passing yards and 45 rushing yards with one passing touchdown. He could be forced to start against the Green Bay Packers this week and it could end up being an audition to be a starter elsewhere in the near future.

D'Ernest Johnson - Cleveland Browns

It's not often you have a chance to pick up a RB1 off waivers, but the Cleveland Browns have three on their roster. Kareem Hunt is likely out for Week 15 and D'Ernest Johnson gets to get back on the field after once serving as a top runner in fantasy football. He will still play behind Nick Chubb, but the Browns often utilize a duo in the backfield.

