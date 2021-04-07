NFL Mock Draft 2021: First-round picks 1-32

NFL Mock Draft Round 1: Picks 1-32
The 2021 NFL Draft is only 22 days away. Sportskeeda recently published the top 50 NFL Draft Prospects. Take a look at the NFL Mock Draft first-round picks 1-32.
1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
When Trevor Lawrence stepped foot on the Clemson University football field, he was the guy. Lawrence has put together three extremely productive seasons with the Clemson Tigers. He's known as a generational talent and possesses the size, arm strength, and leadership to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.
2) New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
If there were any questions about whether Zach Wilson was ready to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL he answered them at his College Pro Day on Friday. Wilson made every throw look effortless and was locked in. There were a number of throws that caused a lot of NFL representatives in attendance cheer.
3) San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Trey Lance may be inexperienced, but he checks a lot of the boxes that the 49ers want in a quarterback. Lance showed a lot of NFL scouts at his College Pro Day and made all the throws that scouts questioned he could make. In a single season he started at NDSU, Trey Lance only threw one interception.
4) Atlanta Falcons: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Mac Jones will be the fourth quarterback taken off the board during the 2021 NFL Draft. This will be the first time that four quarterbacks have gone in the first four picks. Jones showed confidence and poise in Alabama. Mac Jones was locked in no matter how big the stage was during the 2020 college football season.
5) Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6) Miami Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
7) Detroit Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
8) Carolina Panthers: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
9) Denver Broncos: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
10) Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Patrick Surtain II is the perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys in our NFL Mock Draft. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn loves big corners and Surtain II fits the that build for Quinn. During his College Pro Day, Patrick Surtain II showed off his quickness and his ability to track down the football.
11) New York Giants: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
12) Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
13) Los Angeles Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
14) Minnesota Vikings: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
15) New England Patriots: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
The New England Patriots are looking to add more weapons for Cam Newton at the wide receiver position. Rashod Bateman gives the New England Patriots the true number one wide receiver they've been looking at for the past couple of years. Bateman's size, speed and route running will make him a threat in the NFL early in his career with New England.
16) Arizona Cardinals: Jayce Horn, CB, South Carolina
17) Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
18) Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
19) Washington Football Team: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
20) Chicago Bears: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
Kwity Paye has the ideal explosiveness for an NFL edge rusher. Michigan played him all around their defensive line. Paye will give Chicago a second explosive edge rusher on the opposite side of Khalil Mack.
21) Indianapolis Colts: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
22) Tennessee Titans: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
23) New York Jets: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami (FLA.)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
25) Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Jalen Mayfield is built to play offensive tackle in the NFL. Mayfield does an exceptional job at staying square and not letting defenders get to his edges. Once Jalen Mayfield latches on to a defender he stays locked in and finishes his blocks.
26) Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
27) Baltimore Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
28) New Orleans Saints: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
29) Green Bay Packers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
30) Buffalo Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Nick Bolton is an undersized linebacker, but makes up for that with his speed and explosiveness. Bolton will give the Buffalo Bills a linebacker that can fill rushing lanes and stand up the running back up and finish the tackle. Nick Bolton has big-time lateral range because of his bursting and speed.
31) Kansas City Chiefs: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
Landon Dickerson took his game to the next level after he transferred to Alabama from Florida State. The Kansas City Chiefs throw more football than any other team in the NFL. Landon Dickerson's pass blocking is top notch with his quick feet, his hand skills, and wide base makes him a great fit for the Chiefs.
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaelen Phillips, Edge, Miami (FLA.)
Jaelen Phillips is an explosive edge rusher and has tremendous length. During his time with the Miami Hurricanes, Jaelen Phillips played with his hand on the ground and stood up on the edge. He fires off the football like a cannon and uses his length to his advantage when rushing the quarterback.