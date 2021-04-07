NFL Mock Draft 2021: First-round picks 1-32

NFL Mock Draft Round 1: Picks 1-32

The 2021 NFL Draft is only 22 days away. Sportskeeda recently published the top 50 NFL Draft Prospects. Take a look at the NFL Mock Draft first-round picks 1-32.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

When Trevor Lawrence stepped foot on the Clemson University football field, he was the guy. Lawrence has put together three extremely productive seasons with the Clemson Tigers. He's known as a generational talent and possesses the size, arm strength, and leadership to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

2) New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

BYU QB Zach Wilson

If there were any questions about whether Zach Wilson was ready to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL he answered them at his College Pro Day on Friday. Wilson made every throw look effortless and was locked in. There were a number of throws that caused a lot of NFL representatives in attendance cheer.

3) San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance may be inexperienced, but he checks a lot of the boxes that the 49ers want in a quarterback. Lance showed a lot of NFL scouts at his College Pro Day and made all the throws that scouts questioned he could make. In a single season he started at NDSU, Trey Lance only threw one interception.

Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards. Highest I've heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren't moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 26, 2021

4) Atlanta Falcons: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Alabama QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones will be the fourth quarterback taken off the board during the 2021 NFL Draft. This will be the first time that four quarterbacks have gone in the first four picks. Jones showed confidence and poise in Alabama. Mac Jones was locked in no matter how big the stage was during the 2020 college football season.

5) Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Miami Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

7) Detroit Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

8) Carolina Panthers: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

9) Denver Broncos: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

10) Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II is the perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys in our NFL Mock Draft. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn loves big corners and Surtain II fits the that build for Quinn. During his College Pro Day, Patrick Surtain II showed off his quickness and his ability to track down the football.

11) New York Giants: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

12) Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13) Los Angeles Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

14) Minnesota Vikings: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

15) New England Patriots: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

The New England Patriots are looking to add more weapons for Cam Newton at the wide receiver position. Rashod Bateman gives the New England Patriots the true number one wide receiver they've been looking at for the past couple of years. Bateman's size, speed and route running will make him a threat in the NFL early in his career with New England.

16) Arizona Cardinals: Jayce Horn, CB, South Carolina

17) Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

18) Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

19) Washington Football Team: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

20) Chicago Bears: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

Michigan Edge Kwity Paye

Kwity Paye has the ideal explosiveness for an NFL edge rusher. Michigan played him all around their defensive line. Paye will give Chicago a second explosive edge rusher on the opposite side of Khalil Mack.

21) Indianapolis Colts: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

22) Tennessee Titans: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

23) New York Jets: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami (FLA.)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

25) Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield

Jalen Mayfield is built to play offensive tackle in the NFL. Mayfield does an exceptional job at staying square and not letting defenders get to his edges. Once Jalen Mayfield latches on to a defender he stays locked in and finishes his blocks.

26) Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

27) Baltimore Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

28) New Orleans Saints: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

29) Green Bay Packers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

30) Buffalo Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Missouri LB Nick Bolton

Nick Bolton is an undersized linebacker, but makes up for that with his speed and explosiveness. Bolton will give the Buffalo Bills a linebacker that can fill rushing lanes and stand up the running back up and finish the tackle. Nick Bolton has big-time lateral range because of his bursting and speed.

Nick Bolton’s individual drills come to an end here. Impressive day overall for one of Mizzou’s best. pic.twitter.com/02OrvzeX6H — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) March 22, 2021

31) Kansas City Chiefs: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

Alabama interior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson took his game to the next level after he transferred to Alabama from Florida State. The Kansas City Chiefs throw more football than any other team in the NFL. Landon Dickerson's pass blocking is top notch with his quick feet, his hand skills, and wide base makes him a great fit for the Chiefs.

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaelen Phillips, Edge, Miami (FLA.)

Miami (FLA.) Edge Jaelen Phillips

Jaelen Phillips is an explosive edge rusher and has tremendous length. During his time with the Miami Hurricanes, Jaelen Phillips played with his hand on the ground and stood up on the edge. He fires off the football like a cannon and uses his length to his advantage when rushing the quarterback.