Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects 2021

The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft has begun.

We are 34 days away from the event. On that note, let's take a look at the top 50 NFL Draft prospects in 2021.

Top 50 NFL Draft 2021 Prospects:

#1 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (6' 6", 213 pounds)

Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the number one ranked prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft since the first set of rankings came out.

It's widely regarded that Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect since former Stanford player Andrew Luck.

#2 Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (6' 3", 210 pounds)

Zach Wilson answered a lot of questions NFL scouts asked of him during his College Pro Day.

Wilson easily made the best throw out of all the quarterbacks that have had their College Pro Days.

"That's the throw of the Pro Day season right now."



Zach Wilson showing off 🤫



#3 Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (6' 5", 325 pounds)

Penei Sewell sat out the 2020 college football season to focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.

He has not yet had his College Pro Day, but he's still the number one offensive lineman prospect in this year's draft.

#4 Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama (6' 1", 170 pounds)

Devonta Smith had one of the best senior seasons at Alabama during the 2020 college football season.

Smith brought home the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

#5 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (6' 1", 200 pounds)

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase is another college athlete who sat out the 2020 college football season to focus on the Draft.

Chase is coming off a national championship year in 2019.

#6 Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (6' 6", 239 pounds)

Kyle Pitts is the best tight end in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has a Jimmy Graham type feel to him when it comes to his playing style.

#8 Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (6' 2", 203 pounds)

Patrick Surtain II helped his draft stock at his College Pro Day. Surtain II is a projected top-ten pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#9 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (5' 10", 182 pounds)

Jaylen Waddle was listed on the injury list for Alabama's first College Pro Day. Waddle is the second Alabama wide receiver in our top 10 list.

#10 Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (6' 3", 233 pounds)

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields was once the second-ranked overall prospect in this year's draft. After the 2020 college football season, Justin Fields has seen a drop in his draft stock.

#11 Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan (6' 4", 272 pounds)

Kwity Paye had a great College Pro Day on Friday. He has been a leader on the Michigan Wolverines' defense.

#12 Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (6' 3", 225 pounds)

Trey Lance may be the most inexperienced quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has only started one full season at North Dakota State, but he shone on his College Pro Day.

#13 Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern (6' 4", 315 pounds)

Rashawn Slater is another college football athlete who sat out the 2020 college football season to focus on the NFL Draft.

Slater is the second-best offensive line prospect in this year's draft.

#14 Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech (6' 5", 314 pounds)

There isn't much to choose between Christian Darrisaw and Rashawn Slater.

Darrisaw has had strong performances of late. He's currently the third-best offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#15 Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (6' 3", 245 pounds)

Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons may be the best defensive player in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, his character has been questioned, and that could potentially see him fall in this year's Draft.

#16 Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (6' 2", 207 pounds)

Caleb Farley missed the Virginia Tech Pro Day because he's recovering from a back injury. Farley is currently the number one cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#17 Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC (6' 4", 300 pounds)

Alijah Vera-Tucker is currently the number one interior offensive lineman prospect in this year's draft.

Vera-Tucker has taken over the top spot from Ohio State interior offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.

#18 Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia (6' 3", 240 pounds)

Azeez Ojulari is currently the second-best linebacker prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ojulari has put together a great career at Georgia, recording 9.5 sacks in his sophomore season.

#19 Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (6' 3", 214 pounds)

Mac Jones put on a great show on the first Alabama Pro Day. He answered a lot of questions NFL scouts had about him coming into the Draft.

#20 Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (6' 2", 230 pounds)

Alabama RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris made one of the best team-player moves by driving nine hours to make it to the Alabama Pro Day after his flight was cancelled.

Harris is the number one ranked running back prospect in this year's Draft.

#21 Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (5' 10", 210 pounds)

Travis Etienne could've benefitted from entering the NFL Draft after last season. But he decided to return for one more season with the Clemson Tigers.

#22 Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (5' 9", 180 pounds)

Rondale Moore is another player who benefitted from his College Pro Day.

Moore scored a 99 in athleticism on his College Pro Day, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

#23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (6' 2", 216 pounds)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the third-best linebacker prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Some might argue he should be the number two ranked linebacker prospect.

#24 Jaelan Phillips, DL, Miami (FLA.) (6' 5", 266 pounds)

Jaelan Phillips is an interesting defensive line prospect in this year's Draft. Phillips is the second-best defensive line prospect behind Michigans' Kwity Paye.

#25 Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (6' 2", 210 pounds)

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman is another college athlete who could've benefitted from entering the NFL Draft after the 2019 college football season.

Bateman possesses great route running ability and reliable hands.

#26 Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan (6' 5", 319 pounds)

Jalen Mayfield is a physical offensive lineman out of the University of Michigan. Mayfield is another offensive lineman who has risen up the draft boards.

#27 Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (6' 4", 260 pounds)

Zaven Collins is a player that Mel Kiper Jr. is really high on.

Kiper Jr. feels Collins could have a successful NFL career. Collins has the ability to play either inside or outside linebacker and could help NFL defenses in pass coverage.

#28 Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (6' 3", 310 pounds)

Christian Barmore came on strong late in the 2020 college football season. His most memorable performance for Barmore came in the 2021 NCAA National Championship game against Ohio State.

#29 Jayce Horn, CB, South Carolina (6' 1", 205 pounds)

Jayce Horn could be a sleeper pick at the cornerback position for NFL franchises. Horn has a lot of raw talent and stood out while playing at South Carolina.

#30 Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (5' 11", 190 pounds)

Florida WR Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney is a college football athlete who could be used all around an NFL offense. Florida utilized Toney at wide receiver and running back during the 2020 season.

#31 Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas (6' 3", 245 pounds)

Joseph Ossai showed at the University of Texas that he could be explosive when pursuing quarterbacks. Ossai's motor never shuts down while on the football field.

#32 Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (6' 0", 192 pounds)

Greg Newsome II is a natural ballhawk cornerback out of Northwestern.

Newsome II possesses great size and speed, which helps him consistently cover the outside of the numbers.

#33 Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (6' 3", 200 pounds)

If there is one SEC wide receiver who benefitted from the 2020 college football season, it's Terrace Marshall Jr.

With Ja'Marr Chase sitting out, Terrace Marshall Jr. benefitted from being the number one wide receiver at LSU.

#34 Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (6' 1", 208 pounds)

Trevon Moehrig is a secure tackler at his safety position. His best ability is finding the football and putting his helmet on it.

#35 Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (6' 5", 260 pounds)

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth is not going to burn defenders down the football field. But he will create separation, thanks to his crisp route running abilities.

Freiermuth may be the most NFL-ready tight end when it comes to catching and blocking.

#36 Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (6' 6", 320 pounds)

Tevin Jenkins showed a lot of power and strength in his run and pass blocking at Oklahoma State.

He could be a good offensive tackle in the NFL with room for growth.

#37 Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State (6' 5", 257 pounds)

Jayson Oweh is another player who is inexperienced and has not played much at Penn State. During the games he did play, Oweh showed glimpses of his tremendous athletic ability.

#38 Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (6' 0", 232 pounds)

Nick Bolton could potentially be the quickest linebacker in this year's Draft class. Bolton could help NFL defenses by stopping runs, but with work, he could be a great pass defender.

#39 Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama (6' 3", 235 pounds)

If Dylan Moses didn't suffer a knee injury, he would have been much higher in this top-50 list.

Nevertheless, Moses possesses the skillset all NFL teams are looking for in a linebacker.

#40) Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (6' 5", 230 pounds)

Florida QB Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask is another college football athlete who needed the 2020 college football season.

Trask showed this season that he's confident in his arm strength and accuracy. Outside of the Bowl game against Oklahoma, he put on a stellar performance in 2020.

#41 Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State (6' 4", 315 pounds)

Wyatt Davis is a powerful offensive guard who could become one of the best offensive guards in the NFL.

During his time at Ohio State, Wyatt Davis consistently showed that he's an elite run blocker.

#42 Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State (6' 6", 304 pounds)

Dillon Radunz could be a great fit at right tackle for NFL offenses. He possesses the right skillset to be impactful in run blocking. As he develops, he could potentially move to left tackle during his NFL career.

#43 Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (5' 10", 220 pounds)

Javonte Williams is a running back who could excel in the NFL. He can run between the tackles and catch the football out of the backfield.

#44 Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas (6' 7", 300 pounds)

Sam Cosmi is coming into the NFL after protecting Texas Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

To say that Cosmi is athletic would be an understatement. He could be a great pick up for any NFL team.

#45 Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss (5' 9", 184 pounds)

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore NFL Draft Prospect 2021

Elijah Moore could be a great slot wide receiver in the NFL. He has extremely reliable hands.

Moore didn't drop a pass during the 2020 season. He showed off his speed, running his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds on his Pro Day.

#46 Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama (6' 5", 312 pounds)

Alex Leatherwood plays the offensive tackle position with a lot of power and aggression. He has a ton of experience and can play both tackle and guard on the offensive line.

Leatherwood could benefit from starting his NFL career at offensive guard before moving to tackle.

#47 Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State (5' 10", 184 pounds)

Asante Samuels Jr. is the son of former NFL corner Asante Samuels.

Samuels Jr.'s best attribute is his man-to-man coverage. He also possesses the speed to keep up with receivers down the field.

#48 Creed Humphrey, G/C, Oklahoma (6' 4", 312 pounds)

Creed Humphrey could bring leadership to NFL offensive lines. He also has great athleticism for a center. Humphrey possesses all the right skills to have a long successful career in the NFL.

#49 Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest (6' 5", 275 pounds)

Carlos Basham Jr. has a lot of raw talent. He relies a lot on his instincts when it comes to rushing quarterbacks. If he can develop a couple more pass rush techniques, he could be a great defensive end in the NFL.

#50 Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (6' 3", 245 pounds)

Miami TE Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan possesses the skillset which every NFL franchise looks for in a pass catching tight end.

Jordan's speed, quickness, athleticism and route-running could carry him a long way in the NFL.