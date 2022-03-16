NFL News Roundup: Baker Mayfield hints at Browns exit amid Deshaun Watson rumors; Cowboys lose superstar and more - 16 March, 2022 

All sorts of mayhem have ensued in the NFL ever since the free agency window opened, with teams looking to bolster their rosters and claim the coveted Lombardi Trophy next season. With some big names on the trade block as well, we take a look at some of the most compelling developments in the league so far.

Baker Mayfield posts potential farewell message to Browns fans amid Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Baker Mayfield faced a lot of heat this past season. After a career-high campaign in 2020, the Browns QB's fall from grace was televised for the world to see. While the Browns picked up on the signal-caller's fifth-year option on his rookie contract, there is growing speculation that the 2022 NFL season could be his last with the Cleveland-based franchise.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

Mayfield only went on to solidify those beliefs by taking to social media to convey how he currently feels about the ongoing situation:

"I have given this franchise [Browns] everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap."

Mayfield's comments come in light of recent reports suggesting the Browns were actively looking to move on from the former Sooners product in favor of Texans star Deshaun Watson.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN The first step for the Saints, Panthers, and Browns in arranging a meeting with QB Deshaun Watson was presenting a trade package to the Texans, per multiple league sources. Once Houston approved, only then did they meet. The first step for the Saints, Panthers, and Browns in arranging a meeting with QB Deshaun Watson was presenting a trade package to the Texans, per multiple league sources. Once Houston approved, only then did they meet.

As per NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Browns met the QB only after the Texans approved their trade package in principle. With Mayfield in the know-how, it seems like the former #1 overall draft pick is ready to pack his bags and move on:

"Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have on our lives."

NFL Free Agency: Broncos snatch Randy Gregory right from Cowboys' clutches

Free agency has seen multiple players swap teams on big money contracts. As teams scamper to keep hold of their superstars, not everyone has had the same level of success.

After dealing wideout Amari Cooper to the Browns in a lopsided trade, the Cowboys' misery continued to pile as they lost defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos.

NFL @NFL Broncos signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal.



📸: Roger Steinman/AP Broncos signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal.📸: Roger Steinman/AP https://t.co/krWgNrkcnU

To add insult to injury, the Cowboys, according to reports, had agreed to a new deal with Gregory right before the Broncos swooped in to complete the move. The defensive end reportedly rejected the Cowboys' deal after the team made changes to the contract after reaching an agreement.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN Source: #Broncos ranked Randy Gregory as top edge in UFA over Chandler Jones. Believed they were close to deal last night, then #Cowboys owner “Jerry Jones recruited the hell out of him.” Cowboys reportedly attempted to change contract after agreement. Broncos became the choice. Source: #Broncos ranked Randy Gregory as top edge in UFA over Chandler Jones. Believed they were close to deal last night, then #Cowboys owner “Jerry Jones recruited the hell out of him.” Cowboys reportedly attempted to change contract after agreement. Broncos became the choice.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last tasted Super Bowl success back in the late 90s. Desperate to get his side back to winning ways, Jones hasn't been afraid to open his checkbook.

Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar More:



Jerry Jones was passionate about getting this deal done and was largely responsible for it coming together. The post-agreement change was not his idea/doing.



I'm told Jerry Jones is livid. More: Jerry Jones was passionate about getting this deal done and was largely responsible for it coming together. The post-agreement change was not his idea/doing.I'm told Jerry Jones is livid.

But with the front office coming under intense scrutiny over recent deals, the loss of Randy Gregory will definitely leave a sour taste in their mouths.

Details of Aaron Rodgers' new contract revealed

After a back-and-forth that went on for over a year, the Green Bay Packers finally managed to tie down franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new contract.

While Rodgers had earlier flirted with the idea of being traded or retiring from the sport altogether, the contract extension confirms that the four-time MVP is here to stay. As Packers fans rejoiced, one would expect Rodgers too to have a big smile on his face as details of his huge payday emerged.

NFL @NFL



$42 million in 2022

$59.515 million in 2023

$49.3 million in 2024



This gets him to the three-year, $150 million mark, and the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. (via @TomPelissero) twitter.com/NFL/status/150… NFL @NFL @PatMcAfeeShow) Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year deal. (via @RapSheet Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year deal. (via @RapSheet + @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/8fA8Y9KCMK Aaron Rodgers' contract extension is set to earn him:$42 million in 2022$59.515 million in 2023$49.3 million in 2024This gets him to the three-year, $150 million mark, and the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. (via @RapSheet Aaron Rodgers' contract extension is set to earn him:$42 million in 2022$59.515 million in 2023$49.3 million in 2024This gets him to the three-year, $150 million mark, and the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) twitter.com/NFL/status/150…

With the first two years of his new deal fully guaranteed at signing, the Packers will have to cough up $42 million in 2022 and a little over $59.5 million in 2023. The league's landmark franchise, though, still has work to do as All Pro wideout Davante Adams continues to stand by his decision not to play on the franchise tag for next season.

Edited by Shivam Damohe