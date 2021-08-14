NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - August 14, 2021

The first week of NFL preseason games continues on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with another ten games on the slate. Saturday's game will see NFL debuts by some of the most highly touted rookies in the 2021 NFL draft class.

A huge day for QBs making their NFL playing debuts is on tap:



1 PM: Justin Fields

7 PM: Trevor Lawrence

7:30 PM: Zach Wilson

8 PM: Jordan Love

8:30 PM: Trey Lance



Let's do this. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2021

For fans looking to catch their favorite NFL team on television, there are a few ways to do so.

NFL Pre-season Schedule and TV information for August 14, 2021

Here's the TV schedule for all remaining NFL preseason Week 1 games:

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Channels: NFL Network, WFLD, WFOR

Rookie Justin Fields will be making his NFL debut Saturday afternoon for the Chicago Bears. The Miami Dolphins will be starting Tua Tagovailoa in his first-ever preseason game, as he didn't have the opportunity to do so in 2020.

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 4:00 PM EST.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Channels: NFL Network, KMSP, KTVD

The battle for the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback job commences today. Will it be Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater that locks up the Week 1 start?

New Orleans at Baltimore Ravens

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Channels: WBAL, WVUE

The Baltimore Ravens were supposed to get their first look at rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman this preseason. Now, with Bateman out until at least September, the Ravens will need to find alternate ways to improve their passing game.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Channels: NFL Network, WJAX, WEWS

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make his NFL debut Saturday night. According to head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence is competing for the starting role against Gardner Minshew II. Tim Tebow will also make his debut as a tight end on what happens to be his 34th birthday.

Trevor Lawrence is the best #1 pick since ___??pic.twitter.com/I7XhfDZ2CE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2021

New York Jets at New York Giants

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channels: WNBC

It's technically a home game for both teams as MetLife Stadium opens up at full capacity to fans for an NFL game for the first time since 2019. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will make his NFL debut. The Giants probably won't be starting most of their key players in their first preseason matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Channels:WRSP, WFTV, WKRC

The reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take the field at Raymond James Stadium for the first time since winning the Lombardi Trophy on home turf. Tom Brady and the rest of the starters are expected to get a series or two in front of the home crowd. The Bengals aren't likely to start second-year quarterback Joe Burrow just yet.

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Channels: WTMJ, KTRK

Packers fans won't see their starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in any preseason action but will get to see backup quarterback Jordan Love take the field for the first time.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't make the trip to Green Bay. Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel will all see game time in this contest.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Franciso 49ers

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 PM EST.

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Channels: KPIX, KCTV

This will be the first time the two teams face each other since Super Bowl LIV, in which the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. There hasn't been a definitive answer as to how many games Patrick Mahomes will play during the preseason. But both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance will likely appear in this game and the 49ers' upcoming two preseason matches.

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 9:00 PM EST.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Channels: KTVU, KING

Las Vegas Raiders fans will finally get the chance to see their team in action at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. The Raiders will host a Seattle Seahawks team in a bit of despair with holdouts on both sides of the ball and an unhappy quarterback in Russell Wilson.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

When: Friday, August 14, 2021, at 10:00 PM EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Channels: NFL Network, KCBS, KABC

Can confirm: SoFi Stadium is absolutely unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/3qAwM3UBMt — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) August 8, 2021

SoFi Stadium will also open its doors to fans for the first time when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Which of the two will win the first matchup at their home stadium in front of the fans?

Edited by jay.loke710