NFL roster cuts 2021: 3 players Tampa Bay Buccaneers should cut ahead of Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a solid roster from top to bottom and their entire Super Bowl-winning unit is returning. Still, even Tampa Bay has camp bodies that they need to sort through.

They don't have many injuries or IR cases to use towards getting the roster number down, so the Buccaneers will have to take a deep look at their depth chart ahead of the August 31st deadline for the final roster. Tampa Bay has already made the cuts to get the roster down to 80 players. They are currently running with four QBs, 12 WRs, 8 DTs, and two kickers, so it shouldn't be hard to make a handful of cuts.

On that note, let's take a look at three players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should cut prior to the 2021 NFL season.

#1 - QB Ryan Griffin

Escorting and aiding a drunken Tom Brady off a boat will only get you so far. Ryan Griffin threw two picks in the first NFL preseason game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and only threw 11 passes. He threw another 11 the following week for 45 yards.

Rookie Kyle Trask threw two INTs in Week 2, but eclipsed 130 passing yards and looked decent. Griffin is likely to get the boot since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a bit more invested in Trask as a second-round pick.

#2 - K Jose Borregales

Jose Borregales is a UDFA player from the University of Miami. In 2020, he made all 35 of his FGs and went 18/20 on XPs. He had just three missed FGs over four years in college but missed 19 XPs. He hasn't taken a kick attempt through two preseason games.

Ryan Succop has missed his lone XP attempt and made his only FG (49 yards). Borregales has not been on the field for a kick attempt for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet, meaning he won't make the roster unless Succop suffers an injury next week.

#3 - CB Chris Wilcox

The 2021 seventh-round rookie for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is already facing an uphill battle with the team set at CB first and second-string units. Dee Delaney has the edge over Wilcox after leading the team in tackles against the Tennessee Titans.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers run with six CBs (they went with five in 2020) it would be between Dee Delaney and Herb Miller, an active player for Tampa Bay last season. The team can cut Wilcox loose or place him on the practice squad, which seems more probable.

