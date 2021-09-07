NFL Rumors: Could Todd Gurley or Le'Veon Bell replace Justice Hill for Baltimore Ravens?

Baltimore Ravens rumored to be looking at veteran RBs

The Baltimore Ravens had already lost RB JK Dobbins for the year and were banking on him to be their featured player in the backfield, but then Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams were set to step up. However, the Baltimore Ravens can't seem to keep their backfield healthy. Justice Hill was injured at practice and it turned out to be a worst-case scenario: torn Achilles and out for the season. That leaves Edwards and Williams as the only healthy RBs on the roster and forces them to look at the veterans available once more.

Source: #Ravens RB Justice Hill tore his Achilles at practice recently. He’s out for the season. That’s why they are working out backs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

When JK Dobbins went down, Todd Gurley was seen as a potential target for the Ravens, but nothing happened. Now that Justice Hill is out for the season, another veteran is said to be in contact with the Baltimore Ravens.

Le’Veon Bell among those working out… https://t.co/raWVAKPdDZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

Le'Veon Bell is one of the top veteran RBs, along with Gurley, that are still sitting around for a call. Bell had 254 rushing yards on 63 carries and two TDs with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. He's not nearly the elite player he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but showed he could still be a productive player in the league. However, his ego and social media rants have gotten him in trouble with the Chiefs and seem to have blacklisted him this season.

If you read the list, Todd Gurley's name is not there and doesn't seem to be in the running to join the Baltimore Ravens. Devonta Freeman and Elijah Holyfield are, though. Freeman was released by the New Orleans Saints a month after signing with them. His last productive season was in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons with 656 yards and two TDs. Elijah Holyfield spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released at the end of August. He hasn't posted any stats in the regular season yet, though.

All of these RB's signed big extensions through at least 2022. None of these guys are on an NFL team right now. Thats wild.



Devonta Freeman: 5 Year 41 Million - 2017

Le'Veon Bell: 4 Year 52 Million - 2019

Todd Gurley: 4 Year 57 Million - 2018 — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) August 31, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens are forced to choose someone to join the backfield, maybe even two. Holyfield doesn't seem like a real option, but he could be stashed in the practice squad. The best choice honestly is Le'Veon Bell, but he comes with baggage. He trashed the Chiefs and Andy Reid for misleading him with playing time, but Bell would get plenty of carries with Baltimore splitting with Gus Edwards. If the Baltimore Ravens are willing to bring Le'Veon Bell for a tryout, they should be willing to sign him, too. Todd Gurley would be better for team chemistry, but Le'Veon Bell seems like the better player.

