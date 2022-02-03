NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh thought the Vikings job was his

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had his best season to date with the Wolverines. He was able to finally get a win over rival Ohio State, leading Michigan to a Big Ten Championship and a place in the College Football Playoff.

But even with the strides that he has helped the Michigan football team accomplish, he apparently continues to covet another opportunity to coach in the NFL.

Harbaugh's name has been mentioned a few times throughout the vast number of head coaching vacancies so far this offseason. The head coach spoke to the Minnesota Vikings late last week and conducted an in-person interview with the team on Wednesday.

It appears that both sides had a different approach to the interview.

Jim Harbaugh entered interview with Vikings as if he was already hired

Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan

Jim Harbaugh's interview with the Minnesota Vikings had particularly interesting timing. It came on the same day as National Signing Day, when high school seniors across the country sign their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level next fall.

While Michigan was accepting commitment from players, its head coach was in Minnesota, taking part in a nine-hour interview. While the Vikings were using the meeting as an opportunity to gage whether he would be the right fit, it appears that he walked into the interview with the demeanor that he was guaranteed the position.

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin My read on the Harbaugh/Vikings situation in speaking with sources: Harbaugh was in the mix for the Minnesota job because of his connection to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He operated under the assumption that the job was his and prepared for the interview as such. My read on the Harbaugh/Vikings situation in speaking with sources: Harbaugh was in the mix for the Minnesota job because of his connection to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He operated under the assumption that the job was his and prepared for the interview as such.

Courtney Cronin, who covers the Minnesota Vikings for ESPN, reported that both the Wolverines head coach and the team had different mindsets during the interview. The coach acted as if he was the preferred hire, which is not what the Vikings were thinking.

She said that after nine hours, the Minnesota Vikings didn't offer him the position and will continue with their decision making process.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision.

While the University of Michigan football team will get its head coach back for the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings appear to be down to just a few possible candidates.

The team conducted an interview with New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Tuesday and have also interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and also offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

While both the latter are focused on the Super Bowl, if chosen, a contract won't be official until after February 13.

Although Jim Harbaugh returns to Michigan this season, does this mean that he will once again be a consideration for any possible openings next season as well?

Also Read Article Continues below

Is his time at the collegiate level coming to an end? It appears that way.

Edited by LeRon Haire