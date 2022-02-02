NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo odds-on favorite to replace Tom Brady at Tampa Bay

Jimmy Garoppolo spent four seasons as Tom Brady's backup quarterback with the New England Patriots and may now be a top consideration to replace him as quarterback in Tampa Bay.

Even before the NFC title game and the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, there was ongoing speculation that the quarterback was on his way out of the Bay Area. With the 49ers draft selection of Trey Lance last April, Garoppolo's job was on the hot seat.

While he played well throughout the season and led his team to two playoff wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, now, more than ever, it seems that he is on his way out, even if the team isn't ready to officially say that they are all in on Lance next season.

NFL Rumors: Is Jimmy Garoppolo on his way to Tampa Bay?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

With quarterback vacancies all over the National Football League this offseason, the odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being acquired by another team are high. The Pittsburgh Steelers had been the odds-on favorite to get the 49ers quarterback as their next quarterback after the recent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger just last week.

The Washington Football Team was also high on the odds list as they currently have not made a decision about who will lead their offense in the future.

But now that Tom Brady has announced his retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to find a new starting quarterback. The Buccaneers drafted Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask in last year's draft, but the question remains is if he is ready.

Blaine Gabbert was behind Brady on the depth chart and has seen some playing time, but does he have what it takes to take over for Brady?

Which has now led to speculation that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now the favorites to acquire the 49ers starting quarterback. He still has one year remaining on his contract, and the 49ers don't seem interested in extending him any further.

Oscar Aparicio @BetterRivals



The Bucs are now tied for first with 4/1 odds after Tom Brady’s retirement. These are the odds on Jimmy Garoppolo’s new team, per @betonline_ag (as of Monday 1/31).The Bucs are now tied for first with 4/1 odds after Tom Brady’s retirement. These are the odds on Jimmy Garoppolo’s new team, per @betonline_ag (as of Monday 1/31).The Bucs are now tied for first with 4/1 odds after Tom Brady’s retirement. https://t.co/cFocQ58pkD

The general manager of the San Francisco 49ers is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, so there is a connection between the two teams, meaning a trade could be likely.

Garoppolo's no-trade clause only lasted throughout the 2021 NFL season, so on March 16, the San Francisco 49ers will be able to trade him to any team they wish without getting his approval first.

Spotrac @spotrac Jimmy Garoppolo to the #Buccaneers is officially on the clock. Jimmy Garoppolo to the #Buccaneers is officially on the clock.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can choose to pursue "Jimmy G" as a replacement for Tom Brady. Or, the team could move on to Kyle Trask and develop him for the the next chapter of their franchise.

