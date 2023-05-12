NFL toughest schedule 2023: Which team has the most challenging road to Super Bowl next season?

The National Football League (NFL) is the premier American Football League in the world, and it features the best players that the sport has to offer. From global superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow to popular up-and-comers Bryce Young, Sauce Gardner, and Anthony Richardson, the NFL is a pure carousel of entertainment.

One aspect that makes the NFL so exciting is its format, with each team playing seventeen grueling regular-season games to earn a spot in the playoffs. Once in the playoffs, teams face off in a series of one-off fixtures until they reach the Super Bowl. So, in anticipation of the 2023 NFL season, let's look at the teams with the most demanding and straightforward schedules.

Which team has the toughest schedule in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles who were runners-up in the previous season's Super Bowl, have the most challenging road to glory this year. The Eagles will have to navigate a daunting path to potential Super Bowl success, featuring a schedule based on their opponents' records from last season.

First, six of their fixtures come against their NFC East opposition, all of whom finished the previous season with a .500 or better record. The Eagles will also play all teams in the NFC West and AFC East. As if that wasn't difficult enough, their final three games are against three division winners from the 2022 season: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Which team has the easiest schedule in 2023?

Compared to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Atlanta Falcons have a puppy walk path in 2023.

The Falcons will play only four games against teams that made the playoffs last season, with two of them being against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost star quarterback Tom Brady to retirement.

Atlanta will play each NFC South team twice, the entire NFC North and the whole AFC South. Then, its remaining fixtures are against the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, and the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL's Strength of Schedule List for 2023

Here is the top ten ranking of the 2023 schedule strength based on opponents' win percentage from last year:

S/N Team Strength of Schedule 1 Philadelphia Eagles .566 2 Miami Dolphins .554 3 New England Patriots .549 4 Dallas Cowboys .549 5 New York Giants .549 6 New York Jets 545 7 Buffalo Bills .542 8 Washington Commanders .535 9 Los Angeles Rams .533 10 Las Vegas Raiders .524

