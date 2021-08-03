NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QBs Indianapolis Colts should look at following Carson Wentz's injury

The Indianapolis Colts traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire QB Carson Wentz after Philip Rivers retired and the Colts didn't draft one of the top rookie QBs.

But Wentz had his worst outing in 2020 and found himself benched at one point. The hope was for Wentz to be reunited with his former coordinator, head coach Frank Reich, and keep the Colts in the playoff hunt. However, during training camp, Wentz suffered a foot injury that will need surgery. That means he could miss up to ten matches of the 2021 season.

Jacob Eason was last year's fourth-round pick and could take first-team reps for now. Brett Hundley is in his fourth team in seven years, and Sam Ehlinger was drafted in the sixth round this year.

None of these QBs are up to the task to lead the Colts yet, so the team could salvage their season by signing or trading for a veteran. Here are three options the Indianapolis Colts could look at to fill in for Carson Wentz.

#1 Nick Foles - Chicago Bears

A fired up Nick Foles talks about Frank Reich, Carson Wentz, what he wants in a trade, and more.



Foles: "The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl ... Put that through your mind."



Yes, as soon as Carson Wentz went down, I'm sure everyone bet their money on Nick Foles being the top name on the list.

He was the savior in Philadelphia who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and won the MVP award. It just so happens that one of the masterminds behind that amazing playoff run was head coach Frank Reich. Foles is currently stuck at the bottom of the depth chart in Chicago with no way out. He has a decent contract, but he has the potential for a reunion with Reich for another historic run.

Can he still play? Foles has struggled since leaving Philadelphia, going 2-9 as a starter and signing a ridiculous $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if Reich can work his magic again, I don't see Foles' body or talent being able to take them far. That doesn't mean the Colts won't try, though.

#2 Mitchell Trubisky - Buffalo Bills

I spent a lot of time watching new Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky today and he looked sharp.

Josh Allen is one of the best QBs entering the season, and 2020 draft pick Jake Fromm could mature into a decent backup for the Buffalo Bills.

Mitchell Trubisky has some experience as a starter, even though he was inconsistent. He went 6-3 last year as a starter for the Chicago Bears, but completed 67% of his passes. He's only 26, and the Bills won't ask for much to get him.

Trubisky could be a conservative passer and rely on the RBs to control the momentum of games. You don't need to have him throw deep often and keep his turnovers down, so getting the Colts to stay in the hunt won't be a challenge. As a full-season starter, you may be better off benching him once Carson Wentz is available.

#3 Joshua Dobbs - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans

Joshua Dobbs might be the lesser-known name on the list, but he could provide as much help as either Foles or Trubisky. He's an all-around athlete on the field and can be a deep ball passer for the Colts' WRs.

In college, he was a clutch QB who was calm under pressure. It looks unlikely Dobbs will win a roster spot with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins ahead of him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization is high on Dobbs and gives him nothing but praise for his work ethic and intelligence. He doesn't know the offense or system of the Colts like he does the Steelers, but he could learn quickly if he had to until Carson Wentz returned or Jacob Eason proved himself.

Other names like Marcus Mariota and Jacoby Brissett could make sense, but neither of their teams would give up a solid backup. Carson Wentz theoretically will remain the starter once he's healthy, so any QB who would want a big contract soon is out as well.

If Carson Wentz can return by Week 12, and the Colts are in the hunt, there's a chance they could still sneak into the playoffs. In reality, it might be best to run with whatever QB got them that far in the first place.

If Carson Wentz misses the entire training camp and preseason, which he needs to get fully acclimated to his new offense, it might be in the Indianapolis Colts' best interest to cut their losses with Wentz once he is healthy enough to move.

